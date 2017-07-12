Better things to come for well-loved Lismore shop

A BETTER displayed range of bargain clothing and household items is on the agenda for Vinnies in Lismore as it plans to cease operations for renovations.

The Magellan St op shop will close its doors from Monday, July 17 for about eight weeks to allow extensive refurbishment and renovations after the April floods.

While the shop managed to re-open within a few days of the flood, structural damage has forced the shop to close for repairs.

Vinnies executive officer Michael Timbrell said the temporary closure will also provide an opportunity to undertake internal re-design work.

"(It will have) an exciting new look, and a better working environment for staff and volunteers," Mr Timbrell said.

"The refurb will produce a more pleasant browsing space for bargain hunting shoppers, with better display racks and shelves."

Front window displays will continue to be a feature of the shop, and there will be an automatic entrance door added.

Once completed, the shop will have a gala unveiling to showcase its new fit out to Lismore shoppers.

"As everyone knows, the City of Lismore took a dreadful hammering in the flood, and we're delighted to be yet another shop successfully joining the 'Restart the Heart' initiative," Mr Timbrell said.

He thanked all of the volunteers for their efforts after the flood.

The shop is expected to re-open around mid-September.