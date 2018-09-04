Better luck next year: Best and worst of NRL alsorans

For eight teams, the 2018 NRL season has come to an untimely end. Fox League analyst and former Broncos skipper COREY PARKER casts an eye over their year

Esan Marsters celebrates his first try of the season. Picture: AAP

Wests Tigers

Best player: Luke Brooks has had a good year for the Wests Tigers, but the player who has impressed me most is young Esan Marsters. He's been a go-to for the Tigers in attack and has proven himself a strong defender. He was also rewarded for his stellar season with a Kiwis jersey in the Denver Test.

Most disappointing: Josh Reynolds came to the Tigers with plenty of fanfare this season, but has struggled with injuries and rarely been sighted on the field. Hopefully he can get his body right next year and have a big 2019.

Best win: The Tigers showed their fans the team was the real deal in round two when they caused a major upset, downing the Storm 10-8 at AAMI Park.

Worst loss: When the Tigers sit back and reflect on 2018 they'll shudder at their round-23 loss to the Dragons. A win at Leichardt Oval would have put the Tigers in the top eight. Instead they went down 20-10 and their season was dead and buried.

Nick Cotric scores one of his 14 tries. DEAN LEWINS

Canberra Raiders

Best player: It's been another frustrating year for the Raiders, but the shining light for them has been Nick Cotric. He has scored 12 tries, made 19 line breaks, averaged 112m per game and gone within a whisker of making his State of Origin debut.

Most disappointing: Unfortunately for the Raiders, several players have struggled this year to replicate their form of previous seasons. Joey Leilua tops the try-scoring list for the Raiders but has struggled for consistency, and Blake Austin has been a shadow of his former self.

Best win: Disappointingly for Raiders fans, Canberra have saved their best for last in 2018. Their 24-12 win over South Sydney in round 24 showed the Raiders are capable of beating the best teams in the competition.

Worst loss: Take your pick. The Raiders have managed to lose the unlosable in 2018, but their 40-31 loss to the Panthers in round 21 was a game they should have never let slip.

Kalyn Ponga was a standout for the Knights.

Newcastle Knights

Best player: You can't go past Kalyn Ponga. We all knew that Ponga was a talent, but I think he exceeded everyone's expectation this season. Had it not been for a couple of injuries late in the year, Ponga could have been the Dally M Player of the Year.

Most disappointing: I don't think coach Nathan Brown or Newcastle Knights fans would be disappointed in anyone who's pulled on a Knights jersey in 2018. Week in and week out the Knights put in 100%.

Best Win: Newcastle's 15-10 win over the Broncos in round three would have to be one of their sweetest victories this season. To take down one of the glamour clubs in the NRL would have given Brown a smile from ear to ear.

Worst loss: There hasn't been too many games this year where the Knights haven't been competitive, but their 36-16 loss to the Dogs in round 16 would have been a disappointment to all involved.

Rhyse Martin is a chance for rookie of the year honours.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Best Player: Josh Jackson has been at his consistent best for the Bulldogs this season, but for me Rhys Martin has been the best for the Dogs and will go close to claiming rookie-of-the- year honours. Martin has been tireless in the Dogs' pack and his goalkicking has been nothing short of breathtaking.

Most disappointing: After losing Josh Reynolds and James Graham in the off-season, the Dogs needed a leader in 2018 and were hoping Kieran Foran would be just that. But another injury-plagued season meant Foran spent more time in the stands than on the field.

Best win: The Dogs were ruthless against the Dragons in round 24 and that 38-0 win will give their fans plenty of hope for 2019.

Worst loss: The Bulldogs have always lifted for games at Belmore, but their 32-10 flogging at the hands of the Titans at that ground in round 15 will definitely go down as their most disappointing performance of 2018.

Jai Arrow's year was rewarded with Queensland selection. Picture: Getty Images

Gold Coast Titans

Best player: Jai Arrow has tried his backside off for the Titans this year and was rewarded with a much-deserved Origin debut. He's the man the Titans can build their forward pack around in years to come. AJ Brimson has also impressed since being handed his chance by Garth Brennan.

Most disappointing: I know he's only young and finding his feet in first grade, but if the Titans are going to play finals footy they need more out of Ash Taylor. He has been good in patches this season, but needs to find more consistency in his game.

Best win: The Titans would have got a lot of satisfaction out of beating the Broncos 26-14 at Suncorp Stadium in round four.

Worst loss: If beating the Broncos 26-14 at Suncorp Stadium was the Titans' best win of 2018, then their 34-nil loss to the Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium in round 17 will go down as their worst.

Cowboys' Kyle Feldt kicks penalty. Picture: Evan Morgan

North Queensland Cowboys

Best player: Jason Taumalolo might not have registered the same numbers in 2018 that he did in 2017, but he's still been one of the Cowboys best this season. The other player who deserves some credit is Kyle Feldt. He's tried his backside off all year for the Cowboys, scored 14 tries, rolled up his sleeves for the tough carries when needed and gone within a whisker of earning a Queensland jersey.

Most disappointing: In 2017, Michael Morgan was close to the best player in the game. But injuries have really hampered him this season and he hasn't been able to reach the same heights. Hopefully, Morgan can get a full pre-season under his belt and come out swinging in 2019 like we know he can.

Best win: The Cowboys have made a habit of breaking the Broncos' hearts and they did exactly that with a come-from- behind 34-30 win in round 22.

Worst loss: The writing was on the wall for the Cowboys following their 33-14 loss to Penrith at 1300 Smiles Stadium in round four. The loss was the Cowboys' second on the trot and led to a four-game losing streak that killed off their chances in 2018.

Jake and Tom Trbojevic led the way for Manly.

Manly Sea Eagles

Best player: It's hard to split the Trbojevic brothers. The work and effort those two put in each week is inspiring to watch. It doesn't matter if Manly are up by 20 or down by 50, the Trbojevic brothers are always in the thick of the action. Daly Cherry-Evans has also been back to his best in 2018 and well and truly deserved his recall to the Maroons.

Most disappointing: Everyone involved at Manly will look back on 2018 as a disappointing year. The Sea Eagles have struggled both on the field and off it and will be looking to put this season behind them as quick as possible.

Best win: Unfortunately for Manly their wins have been few and far between in 2018, but their round-21, Golden Point win over the Sharks is one they'll remember for some time to come.

Worst loss: Manly were stung 56-24 by the Roosters in round 19, but for me their most disappointing game of the season was their 44-10 loss in round seven against Parramatta.

Jarryd Hayne was disappointing for the Eels. Picture: AAP

Parramatta Eels

Best player: It's been a tough year for Parramatta and there's a reason they're sitting last on the ladder. There's been few shining lights for the Eels, but Nathan Brown can hold his head high. Win, loss or draw, he always puts in.

Most disappointing: Jarryd Hayne returned to the Eels this year with plenty of expectation. The Eels were top-four favourites before a ball was kicked in 2018, but failed to fire a shot. Hayne's season has been much the same. No one expected him to find the form he had in 2009, but outside of a few games at the back-end of the season he's been nowhere to be seen.

Best win: In a season of misery the Eels will count their 44-4 win over the Dragons in round 22 as their best of the year.

Worst loss: Take your pick. The writing was on the wall for the Eels following their 54-0 loss to Manly in round two. Unfortunately for Parramatta fans that story told the tale of their season.

