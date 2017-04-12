Better get a bigger shed: flood donations pouring in

The South Lismore volunteer hub at the train station building after the flood.

THE generosity shown to flood victims in Lismore has been so overwhelming, aid co-ordinators have had to find a bigger shed to house donations.

An innovative community partnership between Lifeline Northern Rivers, Vinnies, the Salvation Army, Centre Church, Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter and the Lismore Helping Hands Hub has come together to provide a single space for practical support for those who have been flood affected.

The need for a central point for all material donations was identified due to the overwhelming generosity of communities far and wide.

The Pavilion at the Lismore Showgrounds has been made available by the North Coast National A&I Society to provide a site for the receiving and collection of clothing, manchester, bric a brac, electrical items and furniture. This is a free facility created especially for the people in our community who have been directly impacted by the recent floods.

The Pavilion will open on Wednesday of April 12 at 10.00am.

It will be open to those in our community who have been flood affected from 10.00am to 2.00pm Tuesday to Saturday until Saturday May 6 (excluding Public Holidays). Please bring identification with an address on it such as a Driver's License, Bank Statement or Centrelink Letter.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Lismore Showgrounds Pavilion between 10am and 2pm Tuesday to Saturday.

For further information please contact the Lifeline Shop on 6621 8516.

We would like to thank all the people who have donated from around the corner and around the country.

Other Support Available:

Lismore Helping Hands Hub - Railway Station, Union Street, South Lismore - 9.00am to 3.00pm daily until further notice

Volunteers to help clean flood affected homes and businesses

Non Perishable Food & Toiletries

Cleaning Products.

Centre Church - Molesworth Street, Lismore - Mon - Fri 10.00am to 5.00pm Sat 9.00am - 12.00pm

Pre-cooked Meals.

St Vincent De Paul - 73 Magellan St (Arcade opposite Vinnies Shop) Mon to Fri 10.30am to 3.00pm

Woolworths Vouchers;

Kmart Vouchers;

Vinnies Shop Vouchers.

Salvation Army - 32 Cambridge Drive, Goonellabah OPEN Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9.00am to 3.00pm

Food (non-perishable);

Clothing;

Vouchers.

Recovery Centre - 120 Dalley St, East Lismore OPEN 9.00am to 6.00pm Daily www.emergency.nsw.gov.au