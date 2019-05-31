Better early childhood education services available

Kids playing with wooden toys. Two children, cute toddler girl and funny baby boy, playing with wooden toy blocks, building towers at home or day care. Educational child toys for preschool and kindergarten.

NOT-for-profit long day care centres across the Lismore electorate will now be eligible for funding under the Quality Learning Environments (QLE) program.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin encouraged eligible services to apply for the 2019 program, which she said would significantly benefit children in the Lismore electorate.

"I acknowledge the importance of early childhood education in the development of a child,” Ms Saffin said.

"This program will now allow early childhood education services, including eligible long day care centres, to improve their services and learning environments.”

Ms Saffin said, "This program, which can be used to purchase resources and support activities which improve physical or education learning environments, will help these services to deliver the best quality education for children in our region.”

First introduced in 2018, the QLE program has supported early childhood education services across NSW to fund completion of minor capital works, purchase infrastructure items and deliver specialised educational programs and activities.

Applications close on June 26, 2019.