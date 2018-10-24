Better coverage as 4 new mobile sites switched on

Optus has switched on four new mobile sites across the Northern Rivers.

Optus has switched on four new mobile sites across the Northern Rivers.

FOUR new mobile sites have been switched on across the Northern Rivers, with Optus saying it will provide local residents with dedicated 4G mobile coverage to make and receive calls, texts and access mobile data.

The new sites are:

South of Ballina Airport

Alstonville Central

Clunes

Pimlico.

Optus' Northern NSW manager, Michael Sharpe, said it was important for customers in regional areas to have access to reliable mobile phone reception.

"These four new sites represent a significant investment and commitment from Optus to the local communities in the Northern Rivers,” he said.

"Highlighting Optus' commitment to the region, a further five sites will be switched-on in the area over the coming months in Nimbin, Doonbah, Culmaran Creek, Piora and Dunoon - a Federal Government Mobile Black Spot site.

"We want to make sure that residents and businesses in these areas have access to a reliable network and importantly choice when it comes to selecting their telecommunications provider and these new towers will play a key role in facilitating this.”