Bethesda, Maryland Medical Centre active shooter scare.
News

Active shooter alert in US hospital

by Jamie Seidel
28th Nov 2018 7:26 AM

POLICE are rushing to the Walter Reed Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, amid unconfirmed reports of an active shooter at the facility.

US Navy base officials and local police have issued warnings, and the medical centre has issued orders to all staff to lock themselves in their rooms.

"First responders are on scene and initial reports indicate there are no signs of an active shooter," local authorities have announced. "We will continue to post updates as we get information."

Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger is among those sheltered in place at the hospital.

Police were responding to a report of an active shooter in the basement of Building 19.

" If you are on the installation, go to the nearest available vehicle, structure, or building that provides a measure of protection and lockdown. If you are not on the installation, stay away," the medical facility warned.

The basement has since been checked, and no signs of a shooter found.

"Base security has cleared the basement of Bldg. 19, they are in the process of clearing the rest of the building. No indication so far of an active shooter," the military base reports.

