Beth voted Lismore's Woman of the Year

BETH Trevan has been voted Lismore's Woman of the Year.

Lismore MP Thomas George presented Mrs Trevan with her award, alongside Nationals candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin.

Mr Austin congratulated Mrs Trevan (pictured) on her achievements and said she has been been an "incredible advocate for our community for a very long time”.

He commended her for her community work, which included children's health, the development of cancer prevention and most recently, her work to reduce flooding in Lismore.

Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith also praised Mrs Trevan: "Whether it's her work in hospitals or helping the town to prepare for flood, Beth is a wonderful example of someone with the community at heart.”