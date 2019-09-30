Beth gets some valuable Seachange experience

DREAM JOB: Beth Roland on the job as a production assistant on Seachange.

TAFE graduate Beth Roland has just come back from a Seachange journey of her very own.

Beth, a Bangalow local and graduate from a Kinscliff TAFE Certificate III in Screen and Media course spent nine months working as a production assistant for the Channel 9 remake of the iconic series starring Brooke Satchwell and John Howard.

Beth's role entailed "a bit of everything and a lot of responsibility”, from sending out call sheets to finding staffing solutions, arriving at the "crack of dawn” to answer phone calls, organising read-throughs and printing scripts for cast members.

"I didn't realise the number of people that goes into a production, behind the scenes. Going on TAFE NSW excursions and doing work experience was invaluable. Seeing a production in action is quite fascinating.

Beth said she was always interested in film making as a child and would love to one day go to Hollywood to work on horror films.

"The minute details and effort which go into the make-up and costumes in horror films is amazing, because they make a huge impact on the film. It would be incredible to witness that,” she said.

The creative industries including screen and media are some of the most in-demand skills across all industry areas.

Creator and writer Deb Cox, who lives in Byron Bay said it was fitting to have made the Seachange reboot in Byron Byron Bay as, "So much of the spirit of this region infiltrated itself into the original series,” she said.

"Twenty two years later, with a huge number of industry professionals based in the region, it was economically feasible to film here.”

TAFE NSW courses in creative spaces including screen and media provide students with some of the most in-demand skills across all industry areas, with automated machinery replacing many jobs, creativity is something that cannot be replicated.

For more info about creative courses go to: tafensw.com.au.