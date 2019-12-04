Best young cricketers play in high school carnival

The St John's College Woodlawn team playing in the Australasian Marist Cricket Carnival in Lismore this week. Photo Mitchell Craig

SOME of the best teenagers from across the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket competition are playing together in a junior high school carnival in Lismore this week.

St John’s College Woodlawn is one of six teams competing in the 47th Australasian Marist Cricket Carnival.

Most of them have been playing in the Hooker League this season at either Alstonville, Casino, Marist Brothers or Lismore Workers.

Those players are Will Barnes, Nathan Bezrouchko, Joe Carlton, Henry Harris, Zach Ewing, Sam McLean and Charles Mitchell.

Harris is captain of the Woodlawn side and led the way with the bat today top-scoring with 66 runs against Victorina Catholic College Sale.

It helped them to a competitive total of 7-155 in the 50-over game at Blair Oval.

He also took 4-21 in what turned into a man-of-the-match performance when they bowled Sale out for 105.

“Three teams are from Victoria and two from Western Australia, so that makes us the only team representing New South Wales,” Woodlawn coach Trevor Robb said.

“It’s very handy to have some of these guys together in a schoolboy team.

“It’s a really strong competition and there will be a merit team picked at the end of the week.

“Henry has plenty of experience, he played junior rep cricket in Tasmania and we installed him as vice-captain last year.

“He was ready to step into the main role this year and it’s helped because we’ve brought in about seven new guys.

“I’m pretty sure the opening bowler (from Sale) is actually in the Victorian state team, so that’s the calibre of some of the cricketers who are here.”

Earlier in the week, Woodlawn started its campaign with a convincing 99-run win over Newman College at Oakes Oval.

McLean top-scored with 56 and was the pick of the bowlers taking 5-31 from his 10 overs.

Ewing also contributed with a half century from opening bat with Woodlawn posting a total of 232.

Charles Mitchell (49) was the chief run-scorer in a one-wicket loss against Marcellin College on Tuesday while Simon Pratt took five-wickets.

Woodlawn plays Assumption College (Kilmore) tomorrow at Blair Oval before its final game against Bunbury at Oakes Oval on Friday.