Best views in Ballina: Iconic beachside home for sale

Ballina beachside property known as 'Mykonos' at 25 Suvla Street, East Ballina is on the market.

OPULENCE is one word that comes to mind when sighting this beachside property at 25 Suvla St, East Ballina.

The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is known as "Mykonos” for its distinctive style and offers an unparalleled beachside lifestyle - stroll across the road for a cooling swim, some beach fishing, surfing or just a relaxing walk on the beach.

And it's now on the market for $2.2 million.

ABOVE AND BELOW: Enjoy beach views and whale watching from the comfort of East Ballina property Mykonos, which is now on the market.

A mix between formal and casual living, the home offers a spacious open plan lounge room with beautiful timber flooring plus the formal dining area extends out to a large entertaining deck, the perfect spot to enjoy summer and entertain friends. It's also a great place for whale watching, all the while enjoying stunning views over Shelly Beach.

The lower level of the home offers the perfect configuration for the family searching for the privacy of a second living area with an additional two bedrooms, a private deck and its own separate entry.

The property also has solar power, ducted air-conditioning and cedar windows with lead lighting.

Properties in this location rarely come on to the market, according to Professionals Ballina & Lennox Head principal Rob McGoldrick.

"This is an opportunity which is too good to miss,” he said.