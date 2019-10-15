Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNDERWATER: Dawson Rd was flooding this morning as the aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie swept through the Gladstone Region.
UNDERWATER: Dawson Rd was flooding this morning as the aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie swept through the Gladstone Region.
News

Best tips to be prepared for storm season

MATT HARRIS
, matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Oct 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACQ has revealed the ways Queenslanders could prepare their homes for storm season, while also saving money on their insurance premiums.

With months of potential wild weather just around the corner, RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said it was important homeowners acted now to safeguard lives and property.

"Storm season's on our doorstep, so we're urging Queenslanders to prepare themselves and their families now, in case the worst hits us," Ms Ross said.

"Clear debris from your yard and roof, trim back overgrown branches, and secure outdoor furniture items like trampolines and chairs so they don't become projectiles in a storm.

"Make sure you have an emergency kit and discuss your evacuation plan with the entire family in case you need to leave. And of course, check your insurance cover is up-to-date."

UNDERWATER: Dawson Rd was flooding from the aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.
UNDERWATER: Dawson Rd was flooding from the aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Ms Ross said homeowners should also look to put in place long-term mitigation measures which would protect them, and might even result in a discount on their insurance premium.

"Homeowners can modify their property to make it safer in a storm, and if you're in a cyclone-affected area, the changes may even mean you can knock off a few hundred dollars off your annual premium, but always check that with your insurer," she said.

"Adding measures like roller door bracing, glass reinforcement, window shutters, and roof strapping to permanently tie the roof down to the wall frames, all provide added protection."

 

Pre-storm season checklist:

• Check home building and contents insurance is up-to-date

• Clear gutters and downpipes, and trim overgrown branches away from powerlines

• Check the roof for damaged or loose tiles and sheeting

• Remove or secure loose items from the yard that could become projectiles

• Join an early warning storm alert service

• Have an emergency kit including a battery-operated radio, a reliable torch and spare batteries, canned food, can opener, water, a first-aid kit and blankets.

 

cyclone season racq storm season
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Tributes flow after death of Ballina's first female mayor

    premium_icon Tributes flow after death of Ballina's first female mayor

    Council News SHE has been remembered as a "strong-willed” person who cared about the Ballina Shire and its residents.

    • 15th Oct 2019 12:30 PM
    2 FOR 1 RIDES: How to get your coupons for Lismore Show

    premium_icon 2 FOR 1 RIDES: How to get your coupons for Lismore Show

    News Save big dollars at the North Coast National

    Backlash over McLeod's Daughters ticket prices

    premium_icon Backlash over McLeod's Daughters ticket prices

    TV "Would have loved to attend but for that price no thanks”

    What it's like to be surrounded by 30 killer whales

    premium_icon What it's like to be surrounded by 30 killer whales

    Environment We speak to the skipper himself after "incredible" experience