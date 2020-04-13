Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Spoot the bear in atree in Evans Head.
Spoot the bear in atree in Evans Head.
News

Best streets to hunt for bears and other fluffy animals

Susanna Freymark
13th Apr 2020 3:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"WE'RE going on a bear hunt, we're going to catch a big one."

The children's book by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury has inspired communities in the UK and Evans Head to put out their fluffy bears - and sometimes dogs, kookaburras and monkeys - in their front yards and windows to offer some delight for children during coronavirus home isolation.

GET CREATIVE: WORKSHEETS FOR CHILDREN

Resident Allyson Cuskelly said it was the idea of a preschool parent.

One family counted 52 animals on their walk, she said.

"It's been lovely to get feedback from older people who have seen families walk past and get excited when they find a bear," Ms Cuskelly said.

"The next challenge is to put up fairy lights now that daylight saving has finished so people can go for walk after dinner to enjoy the lights when it's easy to practice social distancing." "It's a great use of our lights that usually only get dusted off once a year. Let's give each other some joy.

Ms Cuskelly put up fairy lights on Good Friday to help the Easter bunny find our house, she said.

"Why should Santa get all the special treatment?"

BEST STREETS IN EVANS HEAD

• Cassia St

• Wattle St

• Ash St

• Ocean Dr

• Banksia St

• Cashmore St

• Carrabeen St and Crt

More Stories

northern rivers community news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Moo van makes meat deliveries more fun

        premium_icon Moo van makes meat deliveries more fun

        News LOSS of club and pub trade forces butcher to diversify business in times of home isolation.

        Ferry fees debated in drastic changes to council charges

        premium_icon Ferry fees debated in drastic changes to council charges

        News CALLS for an extra Burns Point Ferry fee charge only item debated.

        Byron Shire awards grants to young entrepreneurs

        premium_icon Byron Shire awards grants to young entrepreneurs

        News TWO young up-and-comers have won a share of $4000 for their community projects.

        Man charged after allegedly having imitation pistol

        premium_icon Man charged after allegedly having imitation pistol

        News THE 22-year-old also charged with allegedly possessing drugs.