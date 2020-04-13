Best streets to hunt for bears and other fluffy animals

"WE'RE going on a bear hunt, we're going to catch a big one."

The children's book by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury has inspired communities in the UK and Evans Head to put out their fluffy bears - and sometimes dogs, kookaburras and monkeys - in their front yards and windows to offer some delight for children during coronavirus home isolation.

GET CREATIVE: WORKSHEETS FOR CHILDREN

Resident Allyson Cuskelly said it was the idea of a preschool parent.

One family counted 52 animals on their walk, she said.

"It's been lovely to get feedback from older people who have seen families walk past and get excited when they find a bear," Ms Cuskelly said.

"The next challenge is to put up fairy lights now that daylight saving has finished so people can go for walk after dinner to enjoy the lights when it's easy to practice social distancing." "It's a great use of our lights that usually only get dusted off once a year. Let's give each other some joy.

Ms Cuskelly put up fairy lights on Good Friday to help the Easter bunny find our house, she said.

"Why should Santa get all the special treatment?"

BEST STREETS IN EVANS HEAD

• Cassia St

• Wattle St

• Ash St

• Ocean Dr

• Banksia St

• Cashmore St

• Carrabeen St and Crt