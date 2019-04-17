Want the best and freshest seafood this Easter?

IN Australia, Easter and seafood go together like crispy beer battered fish and tartare sauce, and there's no doubt there will be a couple of prawns on a hot BBQ.

Australian farmers associations have picked barramundi and prawns for the win this Easter, as farmers are preparing for their biggest harvests of the year, with prices tipped to be similar to this time last year.

But, before you dish up your fish, Seafood Industry Australia (SIA) has reminded consumers to "ask for Aussie seafood" this Easter.

Northern Rivers Seafood Geoff Milnes said they were gearing up for Easter, as their "second busiest period" aside from Christmas, New Year, Australia Day period.

"Thursday and Friday are the busiest days, but it is very dependent on the weather," Mr Milnes said.

"We buy direct from fisherman and trawlers, and source our seafood right up and down the east coast, and all around.

"We source a lot of our prawns from Tweed, Southport, Murwillumbah - all along the east coast.

"We go through tonnes of prawns."

He said they have stacks of seafood on offer, and those who have been waiting for the mackerel season will be pleased.

"We've got Spanish and spotted mackerel, local snapper, farm barramundi from north Queensland, coral reef fish like jew, coral trout, beautiful pacific oysters and black mussels, scallops, big mud crabs - we have a huge range.

"We know what to expect for the Easter rush, what people are after."

He said prices will be similar to this time last year.

Prawns will range from $28-$38 a kilo for fresh and green prawns.

Spanish and spotted mackerel between $27-$32 a kilo.

The popular local snapper is $44 a kilo.

Australian Prawn Farmers Association Executive Officer Kim Hooper said fresh, cooked Australian Farmed Tiger Prawns are in season with strong supply.

"This Easter, we have seen ideal growing conditions, excellent quality and larger sizes in abundant volumes," she said.

Australian Barramundi Farmers Association Executive Officer Jo-Anne Ruscoe said Australian barramundi farmers were also preparing for their biggest harvests of the year.

"Australian fresh barramundi fillets range in price from $29 kg from the supermarket, to $44 per kg from specialist seafood retailers. Or, about $8 for a perfect skin on, boneless 200g fillet," she said.

SIA CEO Jane Lovell said after Christmas, Easter is the second highest consumption period for seafood and is a busy time for fishmongers.

"Good Friday has long been associated with eating seafood and is one of the busiest days of the year for fishmongers with popular choices this year tipped to include barramundi, snapper and of course, prawns," she said.

"Consumers can be confident that the Aussie seafood they are enjoying is managed and caught using responsible and sustainable methods.

"Australia's commercial fishers have been working hard in the lead up to the Easter to ensure we have access to the world class seafood we've been looking forward to for weeks.

"While availability has varied due to weather events, most species are now able to be found. However, if you're stuck ask your fishmonger for a recommendation. They're always happy to help and you could just find a lesser known, often cheaper species will become a new staple.

"To ensure you don't miss out on fresh Aussie seafood this Easter it's always a good idea to place an order with your fishmonger early, so hop to it and remember to 'Ask for Aussie seafood'."