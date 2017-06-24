Best places to view the Lantern Parade

HERE'S a Lismore Lantern parade map outlining the route of this year's parade to help ensure that you can find the best vantage point for you and your family to watch the lighting up of the town.

Best viewing spots for the parade are anywhere along the parade route from Molesworth, Magellan and Keen Streets. The parade will start at 5.30pm and finish at 6.30pm Saturday.

The fiery finale will start at 6.45pm and finish at approximately 7.30pm, but this is a ticketed event at Oakes Oval.

CEO and Art Director of Lightup Inc Jyllie Jackson said it would be a "gorgeous night” and urged the community to support the paarade. The finale will be a "dramatic, beautiful and funny rendition of the floods”.