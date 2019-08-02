Menu
James Blain, 12, from Casino shows how it's done. Susanna Freymark
Fishing

Best places to fish this weekend, according to the experts

Aisling Brennan
by
2nd Aug 2019 12:00 AM
Evans Head Sport and Marine:

TAILOR, bream, whiting and flathead on the beaches. Whiting, flathead and mud crabs still being caught in the river. From the walls there's tailor, bream and luderick.

Ballina Bait and Tackle:

No offshore fishing due to rough conditions. In the river you will find flathead above Pilmco Island and you'll find bream in lower reaches of the rivers. Along the beaches there's tailor and bream. There's mulloway from break walls and luderick around Prospect Bridge.

Brunswick Heads BP:

TRAG, snapper and jewfish have been caught out wide. Bream and tailor have been reeled in off the walls. Trag, snapper and tailor off the reefs.

