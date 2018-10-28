'Best one yet': 130th show ends with a bang

THRILLS AND SPILLS: Bull rider Sam Champ takes on Rack Attack in the open bull ride.

THRILLS AND SPILLS: Bull rider Sam Champ takes on Rack Attack in the open bull ride. Jacqueline Munro

FAR from the wet weather the Northern Rivers have been experiencing for the past few weeks, the weather was beautiful for the final day of the Ballina Shire's only agricultural show.

Crowds flocked to Alstonville Showgrounds on Saturday for the 130th edition of the Alstonville Show.

Visitors soaked up the action of Ballina Shire's only agricultural show, with 10 year old Sam from Wollongbar saying the show was "the best one yet".

Riley Hill's Brooke Felsch became the 2018 Alstonville Showgirl, and the 19 year old said winning the title is a "privilege" and she is "looking forward to representing the show society in the next 12 months."

The day kicked off with the cattle events, followed by showjumping and hacks for horse fans.

There were some big winners both in and out of the ring, with plenty of happy punters at the pig races.

The pink-jacketed pig 'Silver' won the Double Smoked Ham Grand National final race in the pig races in a nail-biting finish.

The crowd was wowed by the woodchop and high-flying performances by Ashton's Circus.

Local sporting clubs battled it out in the tug o war, while the next generation of young farmers raced against the clock, and each other, in the Next Gen competition.

In the pavilion, creative locals displayed their winning cakes, preserves, floral arrangements and crafts, while children were able to get up close to baby chicks in the poultry shed.

The rodeo kicked off as the sun started to set, with plenty of thrills, spills and hard-hitting action in The Lock's Bull Riding Arena.

Fan-favourite monster truck 'Scruffy' tore up the main ring in a thrilling show, giving several lucky children the ride of their lives, before showing off to the crowd with some car-crushing action.

The show wrapped up with a spectacular fireworks display, complete with a pyrotechnic '130' sign to celebrate 130 years of shows.