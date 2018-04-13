Soduku book? Best of the worst royal wedding memorabilia

MILLIONS of people around the world are preparing to celebrate the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - even if they didn't manage to land an invite.

And the wacky memorabilia is coming out of the woodwork in honour of the big day on May 19.

Included in the mix is a pair of dolls that are modelled on the royal couple, dressed in wedding outfits.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Or perhaps you want to celebrate with a relaxing Meghan and Harry sudoku book or a colouring book based on the lovebirds.

And for those whipping up a feast in the kitchen, splash out on wooden spoons with the couple's faces on it.

Here are some of the bizarre yet wonderful items that could take your royal wedding celebrations to the next level.

Start May 19 the right way with this special royal wedding cereal that costs $75 from Etsy.

Decorate your fridge with these $55 magnets modelled to look only somewhat similar to the royal couple.

This article was republished with permission from The Sun and is reproduced with permission.

Sewing thimbles — the perfect engagement keepsake, for $7.20.

Ever wondered what Harry and Meghan would look like in doll form? Wonder no more. These two retail for $200 on Etsy.

This $10 paper doll book is also available from Amazon.

This $9 Sudoku book is available on Amazon.

You’ll be set back $35 for these two exquisite wooden spoons.

Many hearts broke around the world when the engagement was announced, and now you can wear this T-shirt to share your pain, for $33.

A royal wedding drum because ... of course! It retails for $95.

Troop the colour with this royal wedding colouring book for $13.