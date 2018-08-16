Best of the rest in the NRRRL

NUMBER ONE: Casino halfback Trevor Bolt is the top player from NRRRL clubs who missed the semi-finals.

1. Trevor Bolt, Casino

A change of scenery brought out the best in the halfback this season and he looked right at home at Casino.

He had a great combination with fullback David Jacky and second-rower Theo Hippi, finishing the year with eight tries while he had a hand setting up plenty of others.

2. Kyle Kennedy,

Marist Brothers

He had to step up this year once lock Jack Durheim was ruled out for the season and he went above and beyond for his team.

Still young, having only turned 21 this season, and was selected in the NSW Country team.

3. Paul O'Neill,

Marist Brothers

One of the longest-serving players in NRRRL and has barely missed a game since he became a regular first grader in 2010.

Plays well above his weight at hooker and there wouldn't be many weeks where he doesn't lead the tackle count at the Rams.

4. Nick Morrissey, Casino

A breakout season for the front-rower and has quickly become the heartbeat of the Casino forward pack.

The Cougars had one of the smaller packs and you could see the difference in the middle in the few games he missed.

5. Lachlan Crawter,

Kyogle

Another big year for the second-rower who has played his heart out for the past four years as the Turkeys rebuild with a young side.

Other players in the team are starting to lift to his standard, with front-rower Deon Bianchetti and second-rower Vincent Roberts finishing the year strong.

6. Darryl Butcher,

Byron Bay

Switched clubs this season and became the driving force in the forward pack of a struggling team.

The front-rower spent more time on the field than any other player and will leave a lasting impression at the club.

7. Evan Hickling,

Marist Brothers

Back from a season off and returned to his junior club, adding a touch of class in the halves.

The Rams missed his direction and leadership in the final few weeks of the season when he was sidelined with a calf injury.

8. Dan Randall,

Lower Clarence

Played through the pain barrier with an arm injury and in a variety of positions again this season.

Fullback Rob Howard made a big difference when he was on the field and saved plenty of tries.

9. Marty Ferguson,

Kyogle

Stepped away from representative football this season and was the Turkeys top try-scorer with 10 to his name.

One of the best centres in the competition, while young halfback Blake Skinner is one to watch.

10. Satana Palmer,

Marist Brothers

Started the year with a bang before missing some games mid-season and finally finishing with a hat-trick against Mullumbimby on Sunday.

Front-rower Lilo Stavenow also had a big season with his impact off the bench seeing him score 13 tries.