Best of the rest in NRRRL

HARD WORKER: Byron Bay lock Matt Gallagher had a big season at the Red Devils in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Matt Gallagher,

Byron Bay

Hard-working lock and one of the best things to come out of a forgettable season for the Red Devils.

Gallagher played well above his weight each week and would be one of the toughest players in the competition.

Captain Ryan O'Connell put in his usual whole-hearted performances while centre Bill King found form later in the season scoring some memorable tries in the final rounds.

Aaron Scells,

Evans Head

Played ever game this season and was Mr Fix-it covering plenty of positions when the Bombers were decimated by injuries.

He played halfback, hooker and fullback while underrated front-rower Jared Stephenson and second-rower Eli Cook also toiled hard.

Evans Head could have been a threat in the finals with halfback Trevor Bolt and five-eighth Nikko Roberts one of the most electric halves combinations in NRRRL.

Dan Randall,

Lower Clarence

It was always going to be hard work for Lower Clarence coming back into the competition after a year out but captain-coach Dan Randall led from the front.

Randall was uncompromising on the field and finished the season as the Magpies leading try-scorer.

Front-rowers Ryan Binge and Jirra Breckenrige were among their hardest working forwards in the middle.

Lachlan Crawter,

Kyogle

Tough player and took on the responsibility of captain in one of the youngest first grade teams the Turkeys have produced.

He played everywhere from centre to front row while Sam Nicholson continued to be the most consistent in the backline.

Lock Angus Keys and front-rower Dion Bianchetti had another big year while Jacob Skinner was consistent at five-eighth.

Dan Molenaar,

Mullumbimby

Did plenty on and off the field to get Mullumbimby back and running again this season after they sat out in 2016.

The Giants made a promising start but were ultimately undone by injuries to key players.

Molenaar was a workhorse in the front row while five-eighth Louis Earl was all class alongside returning halfback Matt Mulcahy and centre Darcy Earl.

Sam O'Dea,

Murwillumbah

The defending premiers fell two points outside the top five but it was not from a lack of effort from players from the grand final winning team of last year.

Captain Sam O'Dea usually plays hooker but spent more time at lock this season while front-rower Remi Vignau had another big year.

Front-rower Andrew Barnes was a solid contributor while young winger Daryl Brooks only got better this season and was a prolific try-scorer.