26°
Sport

Best of the rest in NRRRL

Mitchell Craig | 15th Aug 2017 5:30 AM
HARD WORKER: Byron Bay lock Matt Gallagher had a big season at the Red Devils in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.
HARD WORKER: Byron Bay lock Matt Gallagher had a big season at the Red Devils in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League. Mike Donnelly

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Matt Gallagher,

Byron Bay

 

Hard-working lock and one of the best things to come out of a forgettable season for the Red Devils.

Gallagher played well above his weight each week and would be one of the toughest players in the competition.

Captain Ryan O'Connell put in his usual whole-hearted performances while centre Bill King found form later in the season scoring some memorable tries in the final rounds.

Aaron Scells,

Evans Head

 

Played ever game this season and was Mr Fix-it covering plenty of positions when the Bombers were decimated by injuries.

He played halfback, hooker and fullback while underrated front-rower Jared Stephenson and second-rower Eli Cook also toiled hard.

Evans Head could have been a threat in the finals with halfback Trevor Bolt and five-eighth Nikko Roberts one of the most electric halves combinations in NRRRL.

Dan Randall,

Lower Clarence

 

It was always going to be hard work for Lower Clarence coming back into the competition after a year out but captain-coach Dan Randall led from the front.

Randall was uncompromising on the field and finished the season as the Magpies leading try-scorer.

Front-rowers Ryan Binge and Jirra Breckenrige were among their hardest working forwards in the middle.

Lachlan Crawter,

Kyogle

 

Tough player and took on the responsibility of captain in one of the youngest first grade teams the Turkeys have produced.

He played everywhere from centre to front row while Sam Nicholson continued to be the most consistent in the backline.

Lock Angus Keys and front-rower Dion Bianchetti had another big year while Jacob Skinner was consistent at five-eighth.

Dan Molenaar,

Mullumbimby

 

Did plenty on and off the field to get Mullumbimby back and running again this season after they sat out in 2016.

The Giants made a promising start but were ultimately undone by injuries to key players.

Molenaar was a workhorse in the front row while five-eighth Louis Earl was all class alongside returning halfback Matt Mulcahy and centre Darcy Earl.

Sam O'Dea,

Murwillumbah

 

The defending premiers fell two points outside the top five but it was not from a lack of effort from players from the grand final winning team of last year.

Captain Sam O'Dea usually plays hooker but spent more time at lock this season while front-rower Remi Vignau had another big year.

Front-rower Andrew Barnes was a solid contributor while young winger Daryl Brooks only got better this season and was a prolific try-scorer.

Lismore Northern Star
FIRES: "Wednesday is the day we are expecting the worst"

FIRES: "Wednesday is the day we are expecting the worst"

WITH hotter weather predicted, fire services and the Bureau of Meteorology are warning of an increased fire danger across the Northern Rivers this week.

Servo to reopen after flood and looting

PUMPED UP: Lismore BP owner is pleased to reopen following extensive flood damage repairs.

Looters had destroyed cabinets and pinched smokes

Our Kids showing off their skills

SMILE: SCU media students Natalie Foord (left) and Kate Hepton pictured with one of the Our Kids calendar subject Mitchell Charter,3 of Alstonville.

SCU students work to feature in Our Kids Calendar 2018.

Police urge drivers take care at rail crossings

Train collision with vehicle in Kyogle near Andrews Street just outside the CBD.

Police report 134 deaths due to car and accidents involving trains

Local Partners

Online scammers try to con Lismore man

SUSPICIOUS behaviour alerted one Lismore man to a potential scam - the warning signs you should be looking out for when buying and selling online.

St. George gives $100,000 towards disaster recovery

St George bank in Lismore reopened after the floods.The water line in the picture is at exactly 1.3 metres above the floor, which is the height the water came into the branch.The River picture was unveiled at our official opening and will remain as a subtle but permanent reminder of the 2017 floods.

St.George Bank in Lismore has opened its doors

Warhol star brings satire show to Brunswick Heads

Penny Arcade is an American performance artist, actress, and playwright based in New York City.

Warhol muse Penny Arcade is coming to the area this weekend

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

The Channon market is home to 250 regionally based businesses.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from.

Jungle Giants' new hits in Byron Bay

ON TOUR: The Jungle Giants are a four-piece band formed in 2011 in Brisbane, formed by of Sam Hales on vocals and guitar, Cesira Aitken on lead guitar, Andrew Dooris on bass and Keelan Bijker on drums and trombone.

Quiet ferocity is their new album.

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve over he ran over snake

LIZ Cantor yelled abuse at a driver she claims deliberately drove over a snake on the Gold Coast, not realising it was billionaire Tesla boss Elon Musk.

MOVIE REVIEW: Missing pieces in Notting Hill-style film

Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Hampstead.

Something is not quite right in the romantic fantasy Hampstead.

Scene stealers so funny that they became movie stars

Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy and Steve Carell are three classic examples of scene stealers.

THE top-notch comedians who made the most of a meaty role.

REVEALED: Everything that just happened on Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 5 of Game of Thrones.

**Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode**

MOVIE REVIEW: Creepy doll will toy with your mind

Lulu Wilson in a scene from the movie Annabelle: Creation.

Scares aplenty but Annabelle can’t conjure up an emotional impact.

Tom Cruise injured in stunt gone bad

Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 6 in London.

Cruise was forced to leave the set of Mission Impossible 6 in London

Justin Bieber rejected by woman on Twitter

Justin Bieber was keen on this woman but she’s taken.

THE singer was embarrassingly rebuffed on Instagram.

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $525,000

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Stylish home with Ocean and Headland views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

Stylish, Modern Apartment By The Sea

8/183 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 2 2 $650,000 to...

This as new first floor apartment offers such easy, low maintenance living and is situated within minutes' walk of Tallow Beach and shops. With a perfect north...

A NEW, MODERN LEVEL BANGALOW BUNGALOW

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 OFFERS INVITED...

A perfect investment or easy care family home! Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a single level & set on a low maintenance, fenced, pet...

Spacious Character Home With Everything

4 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

This beautiful, spacious and immaculate home is the total package! It has character, elevation, north/east aspect, 4 bedrooms, a large block and a pool! The...

Bangalow&#39;s BEST &quot;DOUBLE BLOCK&quot; to be offered in decades!

8 Robinson Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT!

* With street frontages to 2 of the town's best addresses is this double fronted block with original 1960's home * With double width frontages on...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $635,000

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6A-D/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

First home deposits hits $200k for some

Call for Reserve Bank limits to be scrapped for new buyers