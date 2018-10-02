Best of the best in FNC rugby

Prop: Matt Liddle,

Lennox Head

Worked overtime around the park and helped drag Lennox Head to its first grand final since 2014.

Liddle is far from the biggest front-rower but he is always there when the game is on the line.

Hooker: Will Rudkin,

Byron Bay

A good ball-runner and added some energy into a bigger forward pack when he was on the field.

Rudkin came and went a few times this year but Byron Bay always looked better when he was out there.

Prop: Sam Pearce,

Ballina

Started the season as well as he finished last year and earned selection into the NSW Country team at just 19 years of age.

He was rubbed out with a knee injury and was strong when he returned to Ballina at the back of the season before a head knock saw him miss the preliminary final.

Second row: Ryan

Hamilton, Ballina

Back in the fold at Ballina for a third time after starting out in first grade on the FNC almost 14 years ago.

One of the hardest hitters in defence and always there when the tough runs need to be made.

Second row: Ryan

O'Connor, Ballina

The other half of the Ballina bash brothers and the New Zealand import looked right at home when he joined the Seahorses.

Tough as nails and added a harder edge to the Ballina forward pack.

Flanker: Hamish Mould,

Wollongbar-Alstonville

Turns up everywhere and often pin balls off numerous defenders on his way to the tryline.

Stronger than he looks and is up there with the best players in the competition.

Flanker: Nick Pennisi,

Wollongbar-Alstonville

Aggressive in everything he does and works well in tandem with Mould.

The best forward in the competition this season, having returned to his junior club after a stint playing in Sydney.

No 8: Dru Baggaley,

Byron Bay

Plenty of size and got through a mountain of work sometimes with multiple carries in the same passage of play.

Baggaley scored tries in almost every game he played and was near impossible to bring down close to the tryline.

Halfback: Louis Hollman,

Wollongbar-Alstonville

His most consistent and best year since joining the Pioneers in 2016.

Hollman has the ability to break the line and provided quality ball for his outside backs.

Five-eighth: Ben Damen,

Wollongbar-Alstonville

Returned from a knee reconstruction this season and quickly found himself back in the NSW Country team.

Still a force to be reckoned with in the big games and the key man for the Pioneers.

Wing: Harvey Bell,

Byron Bay

Runs the show from wherever he is in the backline and can turn up at centre, halfback, fullback or even on the wing.

Bagged five tries in two separate games and is a constant threat with both his kicking and running game.

Inside centre: Zac

Beecher, Lennox Head

Only his second full year in the top grade and easily among the top three players in the competition.

Beecher is not the biggest player but he is fast off the mark and there is no one more determined.

Outside centre: Matt

Nean, Wollongbar-

Alstonville

Known for his bruising defence, but was more of a weapon with his acceleration and speed around the field in attack.

Nean made numerous line breaks throughout the finals and was the Pioneers best in the grand final win.

Wing: James Vidler,

Wollongbar-Alstonville

Returned from England and quickly went about his business racking up the tries again.

Vidler is still one of the more freakish and exciting players to watch in the competition.

Fullback: Tom Watson,

Ballina

Switched to fullback from five-eighth and created plenty of attacking opportunities in a young Ballina backline.

Watson finished the season as the equal-highest try-scorer in the FNC competition with Vidler scoring 19.