'Best news of the year': Stone & Wood announces big plans

THE time is right.

Stone & Wood Brewing is set to take Brisbane by storm, with plans to open a "place for our loyal fans to visit and somewhere for our Brisbane based team to call home".

"With the new brewery project in Byron Bay coming to a close over the next few months, we now think the time is right to take the step of bringing our take on a brewery experience to Brisbane," the company posted on its website over the weekend.

"The venue is located in Fortitude Valley and will house a small brewery to be used for brewing a rotating range of beers for on site consumption in the tasting room.

Stone & Wood Brewing is opening a base in Brisbane. Contributed

"It will also incorporate an event space and provide offices and storage for our Brisbane crew.

"A big part of what we do in our existing Byron Bay tasting room is centred around education and developing people's appreciation for good beer.

"We believe we can add value to the emerging good beer scene in Brisbane and continue to grow the market by adding our beer experience into the mix.

"We have found a great space in a building with a heritage overlay, and we're looking forward to letting our team loose to give it a new lease of life in a very Stone & Wood way.

"It's early days for us, and it's always difficult to put time lines on these sorts of projects, but we would hope to be opening the doors in early in 2019."

The news has been welcomed by Stone & Wood fans, with the social media post attracting more than 100 comments.

Stevo Rees wrote: "Best news of the year."

Nick Harris said he had "found the new local", while Judy Goffman congratulated the Byron Bay-based company, saying: "You guys are powering. So well deserved."

Penny Watson wrote: "This is awesome! And I love that you've chosen a beautiful heritage building."