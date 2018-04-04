Menu
TRAGEDY: Kelvin O'Neill loved his dirt bike riding.
News

Best mate remembers 'all-round loveable bloke'

Samantha Elley
by
4th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

WHEN news of the tragic death of Kelvin O'Neill was announced, Brandon Kook began grieving the loss of a great mate.

They were long-time friends who did everything together.

The 24-year-old father died after a logging incident at Sextonville, south-west of Kyogle, last Tuesday.

"I've known him virtually my whole life,” Mr Kook said. "We went to high school together, and our families had been friends forever.

"We'd go riding dirt bikes, shooting, fishing - just everything.”

When asked what his favourite stories were about his best mate, Mr Kook couldn't narrow it down.

"There are heaps of stories about him,” he said.

"(With his dirt bike riding) he was really good and used to compete but moved away from it for a bit.

"We still rode virtually every week around the area. One of our favourite places was on the sand tracks at my place at Horseshoe Creek.”

Mr Kook said Mr O'Neill would be remembered for his great smile and happy nature.

Getting their driver's licenses together as well as just hanging out together, eating burritos and laughing over everything, are some of the memories Mr Kook will treasure.

"One thing I will probably miss the most is his smile,” he said. "Every time I saw (Kelvin) he had one on his face. Everyone knew everything about Kelvin as he was an all-round loveable bloke.”

Lismore Northern Star
