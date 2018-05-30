Best dressed dog, waggiest tail: Even pooches Love Lennox

'Fur babies' Angel and Honey at the 2017 Love Lennox Festival, where a dog dress-up contest was staged.

YOUR four-legged friend can have just as much fun as you at the Love Lennox Festival on Saturday.

Sarah Rutten, from The Canine Perspective, has been running the Dogs of Lennox event since the festival's inception several years ago.

She said the event aimed to give dog-owners the chance to have some fun with their pooch.

There will be prizes for the best-dressed dog, the cutest, the waggiest tail and the dog that can lick peanut butter off a spoon the fastest.

The event runs from 10am to 11.30am, with Sarah encouraging entrants to book online through the Love Lennox Festival website, lovelennox.com.au.

Animal-related business in the region have donated prizes, like accommodation at pet boarding facilities and vouchers.

Your entry fee will help a charity rescuing dogs in Mexico.

She praised the festival for being dog-friendly.

"That in itself is a big thing,” she said.

The Love Lennox Festival is organised by the Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce.

The three judges for the popular Flavours of Lennox competition have been announced as: Richard Tuohy, from Byron Bay Cacao; Graeme Stockdale, from Stockpot at Bangalow; and Sarah McGrory, a food blogger from Get Forked and Fly.

A skateboard competition also will be held as part of the event.

Meanwhile, the Lennox Head Residents Association will be launching their Boomerang Bags, Lennox Head, at the festival.

The group has made more than 500 reusable shopping bags from recycled fabric, and they will be available for a small donation at the LHRA tent during Love Lennox and, after that, from selected shops and the library in Lennox.

It's perfect timing, with supermarkets, including IGA Lennox Head, going single-use plastic bag free on 30 June.

Also the book, Surfing Lennox - From Then to Now, will be launched at 11am at Lennox Bookmark.

It's a 104-page pictorial book capturing the changes to Lennox Head and its surf culture, from a sleepy fishing hamlet to today's buzzing, world-renowned surfing destination.

An historic photographic display will be presented by the Heritage Committee in the Lennox Head Cultural and Community Centre.