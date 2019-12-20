Menu
Macauley Culkin in 1990 film Home Alone.
Movies

VOTE: Best Christmas movie of all time

by Bronte Coy
20th Dec 2019 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:05 PM

Christmas, the most wonderful time of the year.

There are presents, loads of food, an abundance of champagne-guzzling parties - but that's not what makes it the greatest.

For an entire month - hell, even two if you're willing to be liberal with the phrase "Christmas period" - we are unashamedly able to settle in and re-watch our favourite festive movies for the umpteenth time.

 

Elf starring Will Ferrll is one of the all-time greats.
Whether it's Love Actually, Home Alone or Elf, they all get a run in the lead-up to December 25.

But as the market for this genre gets more and more crowded (thanks Netflix), it's getting to the point where we need to start planning ahead to fit in the must-watch seasonal movies.

Which begs the question: what is the most popular Christmas movie of all time?

It’s December, which means multiple viewings of Love Actually is acceptable.
When I put this out to social media, a lot of obvious answers were thrown back at me - as you'll see in the shortlist below.

But within minutes, the headache-inducing, completely predictable annual debate was sparked: is Die Hard, the action thriller film, also a Christmas movie?

Here's the thing: over the many, many years this has been passionately argued, excellent points have been made on either side.

But whether it's classified as a Christmas movie here or not, it's going to set social media users on the warpath, so let's just allow John McClane to make the cut.

 

Can’t be bothered fighting about whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie, so let’s just include it. Picture: 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images
Now that the Die Hard dilemma is out of the way - here are all the top nominations for most popular Christmas movie.

If your favourite didn't make the list, let us know in the comments below.

 

 

