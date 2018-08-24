Best car sale ad ever: 'My owner is getting fat'

"I HEARD the whispers when they were driving the family around... they wanted to get rid of me... move me on... they didn't love me anymore... they needed bigger.”

That was the start of Lismore man Phillip Gibson's advertisement to sell their family car, a 2014 Hyundai Accent, which was posted on a Northern Rivers buy and sell Facebook page.

And it continues:

"Then I saw it... my owner was getting fatter... bigger... and more tired (I don't know how it happened - all I know it didn't happen on my backseat, nor my front seat, nor my bonnet).

"One morning, when my kids hopped in my back seat they were double excited - they were getting a little brother or sister, and a new car, a new family car, the oh-so-common-and-boring SUV (yawn!!!!)

"I mean, what is wrong with me?

"I have plenty of room for a growing family, I have always been loved and cared for, serviced and lived only on premium fuel... and now been kicked out.

"I have everything anyone would ever need, all electrics, six-speed manual, cool air conditioning, bluetooth, steering wheels controls, and just a mere 84,000km in my four-year history.

"I need someone to show me the love that I am used to.

"It could be an older couple, I am great for a second family car, or my sleek silver colour would match the P-plates really well.

"If you want to show me some love come and check me out.

"I am only $7900 which is a small price to pay for so much of the joy I am going to give you back.

"By the way... I am registered till October.”