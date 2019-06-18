Best buys for SuperCoach Super Trade round

WITH five trades to play with SuperCoaches have an excellent chance to set themselves up for the second bye and beyond. Rob Sutherland rates the best premium picks at each position.

HOOKER

Cameron Smith/Cameron McInnes

Prior to round 13 I rated this position a neck and neck race in two between Smith and McInnes. In the fortnight since, Smith has scored 131 points and McInnes 73 #fail. Smith's base has been low over the past fortnight but he has made up for that with big points off the kicking tee. McInnes had a poor game in Rd 13 and scored 27 points in just 22 minutes in Rd 14 before failing his HIA. Smith is still the consensus pick but the contrarian in me says the two will likely score similar points from here till the end of the season. If you're rolling along in the top 1,000 then stick with Smith, if you're chasing points then McInnes - and his far lower ownership rate -could be the way to go.

FRF

Andrew Fifita

With the third most points of any FRF in the game, Origin not a concern and the capacity to score 80+ points on any given day you almost certainly own Fifita already. If you don't, then wait and see if he beats the judiciary this week - and if so, injury in the Test against the Kiwis - and buy him.

Payne Haas

A slight hamstring strain was enough to keep Haas out of Origin II and greedy SuperCoaches will be hoping he fails to force his way back into the side for game III. No FRF is within cooee of Haas' average (73.3PPG) and his consistency is remarkable. With seven scores over 70 points in just nine games played Haas is a captaincy option every round.

Sio Siua Taukeiaho (2RF)

With a base near enough 50PPG and plenty of attacking stats in multiple categories TKO (or SST to some) is averaging 67PPG (if you take out his 14 point injury affected game in round 10). Available for just $523,200 and with handy dual-position eligibility, Taukeiaho is a bargain buy to take you home.

Ryan Matterson delivers plenty of attacking stats on top of his solid base. Picture: Alix Sweeney

2RF

Ryan Matterson

This pick comes with a certain amount of risk as Matterson is clearly in Origin contention should injury strike any one of the NSW backrow. However, you must balance risk and reward and Matterson's reward is pretty darn good. With the second most points of any player available at 2RF thanks to a base of 53PPG and heaps of attacking stats Matterson is a comfortable fourth 2RF behind the holy troika of Taumalolo, Trbojevic and Murray

Mitchell Barnett

A super POD at 1% ownership, Barnett had a 3RA of 70PPG heading into round 14 and was snapped up by some astute bye planning SuperCoaches. Then the Storm happened. Barnett scored just 44 points against Melbourne's all-world grapple tackles and committed an ugly crusher tackle of his own that should see him sidelined for weeks. Bummer that.

Shaun Johnson is back for the Sharks. Picture: AAP Image/Rohan Thomson

HALFBACK

Shaun Johnson

Johnson returned from a long injury lay-off in round 14 and while he was not at his mercurial best he showed enough that I'm tempted to pay 'overs' to get him ahead of the round 15 clash against the toothless Bulldogs - provided he gets through the Test of course. You could wait as he has a BE of 125 this week, but it is the Bulldogs so that score is certainly attainable.

Jahrome Hughes (FLB)

The Storm fullback has had a hell of a couple of weeks backing up his two-try 114 point effort in round 13 with another meaty 70 point game in round 14. Hughes had only breached the 70 point barrier twice before this season though and is now priced to his best at $489,700. A definite POD play with just 4% ownership, but for mine it's a luxury trade when you would prefer the likes of Nathan Cleary/Shaun Johnson or even Mitch Moses (I know right?) as your halfback all the way home.

Mitchell Pearce

Even after scoring just 30 points in round 13, Pearce still had a 3RA of 76.7 heading into round 14 and the big clash against the Storm *insert grapple reference here* but has just a 3RA of 43.3 after the match. Has very much come off the boil and if I were an owner I'd probably cash in.

FIVE-EIGHTH

Matt Moylan (FLB)

After a long lay-off due to a hamstring injury, Moylan returned in round 11 and had a blinder scoring 78 points. The next week, Moylan appeared disinterested scoring 21 points, then this week he scored an ineffectual 25. A big tease who will break your heart. Pass.

Anthony Milford of the Broncos is as capable of posting a stinker as he is a barnstormer. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Anthony Milford

Speaking of teases 'The Milf' had posted four scores over 70PPG in the past six rounds heading into round 14 and many expected another big score against the Eels. It didn't happen. Priced at $488K I think I'd prefer to save the trade and grab a genuine keeper later.

CENTRE/WING

Latrell Mitchell

Assuming Brad Fittler sticks to his guns and refuses to pick the best centre in the game for Origin then NSW's loss is our gain. Yes, yes I know, Latrell can be 'lazy'. But when he's not he's a point scoring machine. Freddy may yet bring Mitchell back for Origin III and with a high BE and the Storm *insert grapple reference* in round 15 this is one that you can wait on.

Ken Maumalo

Perhaps unfairly classed a real rocks and diamonds winger by some (me) in the past; Maumalo has only four scores under 40 from 14 games this year and eight over 60. Available at under $515,000 despite scoring 104 this week he is a quality POD.

Ken Maumalo of the Warriors is a quality POD for the run home. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Euan Aitken

Since seemingly regaining coach Paul McGregor's trust and returning to a starting role in the centres, Aitken has scored 47, 59 and 82. A gun of years gone past thanks to his solid base, last week was the time to get Aitken, but if you didn't he's still well priced at under $400K.

Esan Marsters

Has had three quiet games in a row scoring 48, 37 and now 39. Should be available under $450K ahead of the bye.

FULLBACK

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

The only genuine 'keeper' fullback who is bye round eligible and not playing Origin, RTS bounced back after a couple of quiet rounds to score 84 against the Titans in round 14. Owners will be hoping for big scores against the Panthers and Knights in 15/16 and then the step up to Tom Trbojevic for the run home won't be too expensive.