Best bowser bargains and worst fuel rip-offs in NSW

Eastwood is officially the cheapest place to buy Unleaded 91 petrol while isolated towns in regional NSW are the most expensive for regular unleaded, new data has revealed.

Over the last three months Eastwood, in the city's northwest, has priced Unleaded 91 the cheapest at 99.9 cents followed by Gloucester at 102.6c and Aberdare, in the Hunter Valley, at 103.7c.

The bowsers with the worst deal for U91 are in the state's west - where the remote town of White Cliffs sets the price at 171.9c.

But drivers who prefer E10 fuel are getting the cheapest prices outside of Sydney - with Vincentia and Goonellabah giving the best price for E10 over the past three months.

Edgecliff and Randwick are the most expensive places to get E10.

Michael Meisels says he has probably saved $800-$1000 each year using the FuelCheck app.Picture:Justin Lloyd.

The data - from the NSW Government's FuelCheck app - highlights the importance of shopping around when filling up.

Bondi IT worker Michael Meisels, like so many others, is making every dollar count in the pandemic.

Servos in his area price E10 one and a half times higher than the cheapest places in NSW so he's an enthusiastic convert to the app.

"We fill up our car on the way back from the kids' swimming lesson, if we time it well and check the app you can see it's just a matter of driving a few minutes out of the way," he said.

Checking the app on Sunday, he found a five-minute drive to neighbouring Paddington or Randwick would knock 20c a litre off the price.

"We have the information in the palm of our hands and it's a pretty easy choice, when you see that data, to drive just a few minutes down the road," he said.

Doing a quick calculation he estimated he saves $800 to $1000 on each car, each year.

Mr Meisels said the days of filling up only to drive past a servo with cheaper fuel were behind him.

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said it was about applying a "digital lens" to make lives easier in NSW.

"You shouldn't be wasting petrol to find the cheapest petrol when it can be done with the click of a button," he said.

Minister for Better Regulation and Innovation Kevin Anderson said more than one million people had "stopped the guessing game" using the government app.

"And remember, if the price at the pump doesn't match the price on the app, get on the phone to Fair Trading," he said.

Originally published as Best bowser bargains and worst fuel rip-offs in NSW