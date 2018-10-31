20 of the best horror flicks for for Halloween

Jack Nicholson in a scene from the 1980 horror film The Shining.

The celebration of Halloween is relatively new in Australia. Shops are now stocking costumes and accessories for our young ones to go trick or treating. But where does that leave the rest of us?

Australians are also making a night of it themselves - the perfect opportunity for a binge-worthy horror movie night.

It could begin with British film production company, Hammer who created classics such as Dracula, The Curse of Frankenstein and The Mummy.

Nosferatu (1922) directed by F.W. Murnau is one of the very best Dracula legends of the silent era. It can be streamed on your smart TV from YouTube.

Acclaimed film Director & writer, John Carpenter said horror changes with societal changes, and we're all scared of death, pain, the loss of a loved one.

"Horror has been a genre since the beginning of cinema, all the way back to the days of silent films." he said.

Classic horror films like Psycho, The Exorcist, The Shining, Rosemary's Baby, and The Omen are good standalone choices.

For a longer session, horror film franchises like Halloween, Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm Street, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Scream, or Alien would definitely keep you awake.

There are many excellent films to choose from, such as zombie films from George Romero: Night of the Living Dead, Day of the Dead, or Survival of the Dead.

Some closing suggestions:

Paranormal Activity (2007-2015)

Evil Dead (1981)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

V/H/S (2012)

It Follows (2014)

The Witch (2015)

and Raw (2016)