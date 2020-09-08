Best Aussie surfers to descend on North Coast this weekend

Stephanie Gilmore will be competing in the Tweed Coast Pro this weekend. Photo: Sean_Radich

WITH a moderate east swell forecast, Australia's best surfers will descend on the region after the Tweed Coast Pro has been given the green light to run this Sunday.

Kicking off at 7am, the Cabarita Beach event is part of the World Surf League Australian Grand Slam of Surfing series and will run across two days to finish on Monday.

Contest director Renato Hickel said the weekend's forecast had been constantly changing throughout the week.

"Although it's been changing in size and direction it has stayed relatively true for this coming weekend," he said.

Homegrown talent, seven-time WSL Champion, Stephanie Gilmore said she can't wait to pull on a jersey in the area she cut her competitive teeth.

"It feels great to finally have an event approaching to get back in the competitive groove," she said.

"I was born here in the Tweed region and have grown up surfing around here my whole life. "The more I have travelled the world the more I have come to realise how special this place and how world-class the waves really are.

"The Tweed Coast really holds a special place in my heart and I can't wait to see what surf it delivers this weekend."

Gilmore won't be the only huge name competing this week with fellow Olympic qualifiers Sally Fitzgibbons, Owen Wright and Julian Wilson also heading to the Tweed Coast to do battle.

BALI, INDONESIA – MAY 13: Owen Wright of Australia advances directly to Round 3 of the 2019 Corona Bali Protected after placing second in Heat 7 of Round 1 at Keramas on May 13, 2019 in Bali, Indonesia. (Photo by Cait Miers/WSL via Getty Images)

The event will also see the return of two-time WSL World Champion Tyler Wright who will be taking on young wildcard Molly Picklum in the opening round.

Heat 3 of Men's Round 1 is another to watch as Championship Tour Rookie Jack Robinson faces off with livewire Mikey Wright and title hopeful Julian Wilson.

The WSL will be working closely with the local Juraki Surf indigenous Community and the Cabarita Boardriders Club on the Tweed Coast Pro.

PENICHE, PORTUGAL – OCTOBER 26: Seven-time WSL Champion Stephanie Gilmore of Australia is eliminated from the 2019 MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal with an equal 5th finish after placing second in Quarterfinal Heat 1 at Supertubos on October 26, 2019 in Peniche, Portugal. (Photo by Laurent Masurel/WSL via Getty Images)

Two local Best of the Best heats (male and female) will see local Tweed Coast surfers vying it out for a position in the main event draws, while four up-and-coming junior surfers from Juraki will surf-off in an indigenous Expression Session, both of which will be broadcast live to WSL's global audience.

Tweed Coast Pro Women's Round 1 Match-ups:

Heat 1: Isabella Nichols, Macy Callaghan, Philippa Anderson

Heat 2: Stephanie Gilmore, Zahli Kelly, Tweed Coast Wildcard (TBC)

Heat 3: Sally Fitzgibbons, Tyler Wright, Molly Picklum

Heat 4: Nikki van Dijk, Keely Andrew, Holly Wawn

Tweed Coast Pro Men's Round 1 Match-ups: