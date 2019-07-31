Bernard Salt to launch new beachfront development

Leading demographer Bernard Salt is coming to launch the new Aureus development at Skennars Head, and to talk about the greater Ballina region.

THE Northern Rivers' newest beachfront development will be officially launched at a special event in August.

Intrapac Property, the developers of Aureus at Skennars Head, will bring one of Australia's most celebrated demographers and futurists, Bernard Salt, to the region for the celebrations.

Mr Salt was in the region in June for The Northern Star's sold-out Future Northern Rivers luncheon at Southern Cross University.

On this next visit, he has the greater Ballina region in his sights.

"The more I study the demography of the Northern Rivers, the more I visit the region, the more I compare it to other lifestyle places across Australia, the more convinced I am that it represents the leading edge of Australia's lifestyle movement,” Mr Salt said.

"And nowhere is this better evidenced than in Greater Ballina where everything seems to come together including its seachange location, its proximity to cute treechange towns.

"It offers urban amenity including an airport and it both attracts and exudes an entrepreneurial energy.

"Here is a place that's on the move and that will surely evolve further as one of this nation's favourite places in which to live, to work, to retire, to create.”

Intrapac's chief operating officer, Max Shifman, said the name "Aureus”, which means "golden”, was chosen to represent the "magnificence of the location and the uniqueness of the opportunity”.

"It's an unbelievably stunning position,” he said.

"As the locals already know. It's one of the last, if not the last and only, remaining beachfront land releases on the eastern seaboard.”

Mr Salt's talk will be held at the Aureus Sales and Experience Centre, corner of The Coast Rd and Headlands Dr, Skennars Head (opposite Sharpes Beach), from 11.40am on Sunday, August 11.

Bookings are essential and places are very limited. Sorry no walk-ins.

To RSVP to this free public event email nsw@intrapac.com.au or phone 07 5535 0414.

The new interactive Aureus Sales and Experience Centre will be open to the public from Monday, August 12.

Visit www.aureus.com.au.