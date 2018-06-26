Bentley CSG crusaders named Australian Activists of the Year

Annie Kia of Lock the Gate and Clare Twomey of the Knitting Nannas Against Gas.

THE campaign to halt CSG drilling at Bentley has earned a joint Australian Activist of the Year award for Northern Rivers activists.

Annie Kia of Lock the Gate and to the Knitting Nannas Against Gas will be presented with the joint award by the Ngara Institute.

This was in recognition of their outstanding work in campaigning against the development of Coal Seam Gas sites in NSW and beyond, with their work during the Bentley Blockade recognised.

Nanna Judi Summers said the award was timely, coming as the government introduced new regulations restricting protest activity on Crown Land.

"Much of our work to stop Metgasco turning the Northern Rivers into a gasfield would not have been possible under these draconian regulations," she said.

The award will be presented by former Human Rights Commissioner, Gillian Triggs, at the Ngara Institute's Annual Lecture in Mullumbimby, NSW, this Saturday night, June 30. Tickets for the evening have aleady sold out.

The Institue's inaugural award last year was presented to Adrian Burragabba and Murrawah Johnson for their work in fighting for the rights of Indigenous people in the face of the proposed development of the Adani mine in Queensland's Galilee Basin.

The Ngara Institute was best known for its New Politics in the Pub initiative organised by local people for a national and international audience.