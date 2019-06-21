Ben's off to Spain with the Pararoos

WORLD CUP: Ben Roche is set to go to Spain

WORLD CUP: Ben Roche is set to go to Spain Football Federation Australia

LOCAL soccer player Ben Roche has made the final cut for the Pararoos squad to play in the World Cup in Spain next month.

Head coach Kai Lammert finalised the Paralympic squad this week for the IFCPF World Cup in Seville.

Roche plays for Suffolk Park in the Far North Coast competition and is joined in the squad by a North Coast representative, Daniel Campbell of Coffs Harbour.

The 14 players selected head to Europe next Saturday, with the Pararoos' first stop at Oberhaching near Munich where the team will play two international friendlies against Germany's National CP (Cerebral Palsy) team.

The Pararoos will play Germany the following Monday and Tuesday before travelling to Spain where they will take on Ukraine, Argentina and Spain in Group C of the tournament.

Australia's Pararoos have displayed steady improvement on the international scene in recent years, having finished 13th in the world in 2013, 12th in 2015 and 10th in 2017.

Roche is the third most-capped player in the squad, having represented the green and gold 44 times and scored 24 goals.

Lammert believes Australia can finish in the top 10 this year despite being drawn in a tough pool.

"The time that we will have in Oberhaching will help us fine tune our plans leading up to the tournament, and the games we will play against Germany, who are also bound for the World Cup, will offer fantastic preparation,” Lambert said.

"The 14 players selected this year have all overcome obstacles in their lives to earn selection so it is a special moment for all of the boys who have been picked and they are ready to represent Australia with passion and pride,” he said.

The 2019 IFCPF World Cup will be held from July 4-20 with the Pararoos' opening game against Ukraine on Sunday, July 7.