Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bengal Coal has been granted a mining lease for a new coal mine in the Bowen Basin.
Bengal Coal has been granted a mining lease for a new coal mine in the Bowen Basin.
Business

200 NEW JOBS: Bengal coal granted lease for new mine

by John McCarthy
6th Apr 2018 6:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BENGAL Coal has been granted a mining lease for a new coal mine in the Bowen Basin.

The Queensland Government granted the lease until 2039 for a project that is expected to deliver up to 200 jobs at the Dysart East project.

A relatively small mine, Dysart East is expected to produce about 1.9 million tonnes a year of prime hard coking coal used for production of steel.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said it was good news for the coal industry.

"Queensland metallurgical coal is used in steel and other forms of manufacturing and is enjoying increased global demand,'' Mr Macfarlane said

"A lot of people talk about diversity in our sector in terms of employment, but we also need diversity in the size of the companies involved in producing and this lease allows smaller coal deposits to be mined."

Mr Macfarlane noted coking coal was a major contributor to Queensland's economy and a key part of the state's resources sector.

"The Queensland resources sector now provides $1 in every $6 in the Queensland economy, sustains one in eight jobs, and supports more than 16,400 business across the State, all from 0.1 per cent of Queensland's land mass," he said.

bengal coal bowen basin coal mining jobs mining
Freak wave sinks boat, throws skipper into water

Freak wave sinks boat, throws skipper into water

News A QUICK response has saved the life of a man who was trying to cross the notorious Ballina bar when his yacht was swamped by a huge wave.

17yo accused of terrifying break-in, stabbing, sex-assault

17yo accused of terrifying break-in, stabbing, sex-assault

Crime 17-year-old charged with sexual assault, attempted murder

COMING SOON: New Mexican restaurant for Lismore

COMING SOON: New Mexican restaurant for Lismore

Business Locals can't wait to try the nachos and burritos

Cat Empire star gives uni students a master class

Cat Empire star gives uni students a master class

Music Harry tells students, it's your vision ... make it happen

Local Partners