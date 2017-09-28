Benefits reach beyond the shed

Arncliffe Men's Shed members proudly presenting the wooden toys made for children in local hospitals.

"In reality Men's Sheds save lives, it's that simple.”

Those are the words of David Helmers, Australian Men's Shed Association Executive Officer who wishes to highlight Men's Sheds this week.

Men's Shed Week - Doing Local Good, is the second annual celebration led by the Australian Men's Shed Association to highlight just how far the benefits of Men's Sheds reach beyond the shed and into local communities.

There are eight Men's Sheds in northern New South Wales, and members and volunteers from almost every shed participate in grassroots projects, events and programs for the benefit of communities.

Nerang Men's Shed (Qld) have assisted OzHarvest Gold Coast to build, assemble, fix and create for the locally based faction of the national organisation.

OzHarvest Gold Coast Manager, Lee Danahay said they offer "a huge amount of support and friendship not only to their members, but to any community organisations who need their help”.

At Arncliffe Men's Shed (NSW), members teamed up with Bunnings Rockdale to hand-craft wooden toys for children in local hospitals.

This year the Australian Men's Shed Association celebrates ten years of supporting a growing global movement.

AMSA Patron and International Men's Shed Organisation Convener, Adjunct Professor Barry Golding, said the association had been at the forefront of a range of innovations for a decade.

He said these innovations have been picked up and adapted by other associations worldwide.

Find out more or locate your local Men's Shed at mensshed.org.

There are sheds in Bangalow, Ballina, Mullumbimby, Lismore and Evans Head.