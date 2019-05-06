Seibold must stay course with young Broncos squad

Coach Anthony Seibold has to stay the course with Brisbane, says Ben Ikin. Picture: Getty Images

Anthony Seibold risks blowing up what progress he has made with his battling side if he makes changes in order to chase wins, former Broncos playmaker Ben Ikin says.

Ikin said the blooding of teenage halfback Tom Dearden, which was followed by Kodi Nikorima's departure to the Warriors, made any additional major changes for Brisbane's Magic Round clash with Manly on Friday at odds with the process of building a successful team.

One exception to that theory, the former Queensland Origin five-eighth said, could be centre James Roberts.

"The coach was forced to play the 18-year-old (Dearden) in a new set of halves in a team already in a learning phase,'' Fox League panellist Ikin said.

"Seibold now has to decide if he wants to disrupt that further while the halfback learns his role.

"Too much change too quickly in a young side, who are clearly adjusting to a new coach, will take, not two steps backwards, but five steps backwards. He now just has to stay the course.''

Roberts made a defensive lapse for a first-half try in a hefty 38-6 loss to South Sydney on Thursday, with former Queensland captain Paul Vautin saying the centre's tackling was not first-grade standard.

Roberts, who last week denied he wanted to leave the Broncos to return to Sydney, could be a straight swap for Kotoni Staggs, who was not used in the loss to South Sydney because Seibold preferred four interchange forwards.

"James Roberts appears to me to be out of sorts. Clearly there is something in him not connecting with the coach or him missing Sydney or preferring to be coached by Wayne (Bennett),'' Ikin said.

"That's a different scenario than guys who are trying hard but not executing well.

"If he does see Roberts … having a detrimental effect on the team as a whole, that's a different discussion that needs to be considered, absolutely, but trying combinations in the hope it's going to get you a win is not sustainable.

"He has to be clear in his mind where he wants this team to end up by the end of the season in terms of its evolution, not in terms of the finishing position on the ladder."

The 13th-placed Broncos, already two wins out of the top eight, take on the fifth-placed Manly in the second game of Friday's Magic Round double-header at Suncorp Stadium.