Hampton eyes permanent stay at fullback

COWBOYS "Mr Fixit" Ben Hampton has thrown down the challenge to his good mate Lachlan Coote, admitting he isn't giving up the club's No. 1 jumper without a fight.

Coote's frustrating battle with a hamstring injury has opened the door for Hampton, who has emerged as a shining light at fullback during North Queensland's gloomy start to the season.

Renowned as the ultimate utility, Hampton plays his fifth consecutive game in the No. 1 jumper made famous by Cowboys legend Matthew Bowen against the Warriors on Saturday in Auckland.

The off-contract Coote played fullback in the Cowboys' historic 2015 premiership win but Hampton is relishing life at the back, making nine tackle busts and a game-high 179 metres in last week's loss to Penrith.

While Hampton can appreciate the plight of Coote, who made his comeback in the Intrust Super Cup last week, the 26-year-old believes he can be a long-term force at fullback.

"I feel I'm going forward and I feel I can make it my position," he said.

"I'm building a lot of confidence. I've been working closely with 'Greeny' (Cowboys coach Paul Green) the last few weeks, he has been patient with me. I am not the quickest learner but he has been patient with me and I'm grateful for that.

"I'm still getting used to the position. I've only played (four) games this year and another five in my whole career at fullback.

Lachlan Coote has returned from injury in the Intrust Super Cup.

"I'm still getting used to where I have to be defensively and always on the ball.

"Fullback has changed the last few years. Fullbacks are wherever the football is. I didn't do as much running last year but I'm happy with my form and have to keep improving to help the team."

In 66 NRL games for the Storm and Cowboys, Hampton has played six positions - centre, halfback, hooker, five-eighth, fullback and interchange supersub.

But the opening month of the 2018 season suggests the 87kg speedster is best suited at fullback, a role that will pit him against Warriors sensation Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on Saturday.

Ironically, one of Hampton's most valuable mentors has been Coote, who is a free agent at season's end and fighting to save his career at the Cowboys.

"I play more of a running role and 'Cootey' plays more of a ball-playing role (at fullback), so as a side we are still gelling with that," he said.

"I don't know if I'm keeping Lachlan out of the side at the moment, he is a great player and a good mate of mine.

"He has had a bit of trouble with injury but he will build some match fitness and confidence in (Intrust Super) Cup and I know he will play well there.

"He will be pushing really hard to get back into the team.

"He has earned that fullback spot and played a lot of first grade football. I'm sure he will come back strong in the next few weeks but fullback is a position that suits me."