BACK WHERE IT ALL BEGAN: Ben Franklin MLC is sworn in as Parliamentary Secretary for Energy and the Arts this week at Parliament.
Politics

Ben Franklin's new role after losing state election

Aisling Brennan
31st May 2019 11:57 AM
AFTER losing the the seat of Ballina in the 2019 state election, Ben Franklin has returned to the NSW Legislative Council to continue representing the state.

Mr Franklin was sworn in to the NSW Parliament this week as a Member of the Legislative Council.

Having resigned from the Legislative Council in October to campaign for the seat of Ballina, Mr Franklin lost the election against incumbent Ballina Greens MP Tamara Smith in March.

But with his previous experience as MLC, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian appointed Mr Franklin to the role of Parliamentary Secretary for Energy and the Arts earlier this week.

"I am deeply honoured to have been selected by the National Party to return to the Legislative Council,” Mr Franklin said.

"Although it was not the chamber I had hoped to sit in, I am very excited to continue to serve the people of New South Wales in the Upper House of the NSW Parliament.

"I am also particularly thrilled to have been given responsibility for working in the Energy and Arts portfolios - two areas I am particularly passionate about.

"I have worked closely with many local renewable energy and regional arts organisations over the past four years and I look forward to continuing to build those relationships and to advocate on their behalf,” he said.

Mr Franklin also addressed unfounded suggestions that he had recently moved away from the region.

"I have loved living on the Northern Rivers - in Byron Bay and now Ballina - for the past four years. It is a wonderful, passionate and diverse community and I look forward to living here for many years to come,” Mr Franklin said.

"Although my focus will now be more of a statewide one, I look forward to my continued involvement with the communities of the magnificent North Coast,” he said.

Lismore Northern Star

