Ben Franklin pledges almost $300,000 before brunch

NATIONALS Candidate for Ballina Ben Franklin has been proactive this morning announcing promises to fund $293,000 worth of projects in Mullumbimby if a Liberal & Nationals Government is re-elected.

He said they would commit $93,000 in funding to construct shelter at the Mullumbimby High School bus interchange and another $200,000 for a full feasibility study and business case for the recommissioning of the hydro power station.

Mr Franklin said the new sheltering at the school is vital for protecting school children from both sun and rain while waiting for their bus.

"Mullumbimby High School is the key bus interchange for this region, with approximately 800 students from surrounding schools accessing the interchange each day," Mr Franklin said.

"Unfortunately, these students do not have access to shelter while waiting for their bus.

"I have heard from staff and students of Mullumbimby High School, the school P&C and members of our community how important this shelter is not just for the school children, but also for the wider community."

Mr Franklin also announced COREM will receive extra support for the Mullumbimby Hydro-Electric Power Station.

"Last year, I was thrilled to join the Minister for Regional Water Niall Blair to announce $22,000 for COREM under the Government's Clean Energy Knowledge Sharing Initiative to investigate design options for recommissioning the power station," Mr Franklin said.

"This investigation was received positively. We can now progress to the development of a full feasibility study and business case.

"If it is found that the Mullum mini hydro project is viable, then it will be fed into the NSW Government's North Coast Regional Water Strategy which is due to be completed by the end of 2020.

"The strategy looks at how we can better use available water in the region for productive uses. Pumped hydro has significant potential to be part of the strategy."

Mr Franklin said the feasibility study is a win for the community.

"I am committed to a clean, green, reliable and affordable energy supply for this state, and particularly for our region.

"If feasible, the Mullum Hydro project will be a vital asset for the community in producing a clean energy supply."