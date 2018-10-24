Ben Franklin forced to explain reason for coal shares

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Renewable Energy and Northern NSW Ben Franklin at the Mullumbimby's Hydro-electric Power Station which operated from 1926 until the 1960s.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Renewable Energy and Northern NSW Ben Franklin at the Mullumbimby's Hydro-electric Power Station which operated from 1926 until the 1960s. Marc Stapelberg

A SPAT over personal interest disclosures has ensued between the Nationals' candidate for Ballina Ben Franklin and NSW Shadow Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord.

In the 2018 Register of Disclosures by Members of the Legislative Council, it was revealed Mr Franklin - who has been Parliamentary Secretary for Renewable Energy and Northern NSW since February last year - owns shares in Firestone Energy Pty Ltd.

During the NSW Legislative Council's Question Time on Tuesday, Mr Secord asked Minister for Resources Don Harwin what steps the government would take to "ensure there is no conflict of interest (with Mr Franklin's) parliamentary duties and his personal investment in coal”.

Mr Franklin interjected, saying he could not sell the shares as Firestone Energy had been taken off the Australian Securities Exchange in March, 2015, and the value was too small.

In question time, he said the shareholding was "about $2”, but later clarified it was "worth no more than a couple of hundred dollars”.

"I obviously didn't have the figure in front of me,” he told The Northern Star.

He said he previously tried to sell the shares and the disclosure "doesn't in anyway undermine an absolute passion for renewable energy”.

"Less than a fortnight ago I spoke at the launch of COREM's pre-feasibility study of the exciting Mullumbimby Mini Hydro project,” he said.

"I have worked hand in hand with COREM right from the start on this and remain committed to it over the years to come.

"But to achieve this project's success and to create sensible policy more broadly, we need good people from all sides of politics working together.”

The company is planning recapitalisation and Mr Franklin said if it is re-listed he would "try to get rid of” the shares, which he bought in 2011.

Mr Secord said: "The families of ... the entire North Coast know that climate change is real and they will not appreciate the duplicity of Mr Franklin”.