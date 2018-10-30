Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

QCWA ladies out-laugh Karl Stefanovic on national telly
Celebrity

Ben Fordham on whether he’ll replace Karl at Today

30th Oct 2018 5:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RADIO host Ben Fordham has no interest in returning to Channel 9's embattled breakfast show, Today.

Rumours have been leaking from inside Nine for several months that the 2GB host may replace troubled host Karl Stefanovic on Today, but Fordham said he had no passion for the job.

 

Ben Fordham revealed he has no passion to host Today. Picture: Lawrence Pinder
Ben Fordham revealed he has no passion to host Today. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

 

There have been rumours Karl Stefanovic could be pushed aside due to the bad ratings. Picture: Christian Gilles
There have been rumours Karl Stefanovic could be pushed aside due to the bad ratings. Picture: Christian Gilles

 

"Not at all, I have no intentions of going back to Today," Fordham said.

"I had a great time on the show with Karl and Georgie (Gardner) and the team for many years but won't be returning any time soon."

The father of two, who was the sports presenter on the show for several years, said he much preferred his mornings at home with his family.

"I wake up with Jodie, Freddy and Pearl and that will continue for a long, long time," he said.

 

Fordham, who hosts 2GB’s afternoon show said he would rather be spending the morning with his family. Picture: AAP Image/Simon Bullard
Fordham, who hosts 2GB’s afternoon show said he would rather be spending the morning with his family. Picture: AAP Image/Simon Bullard

 

Stefanovic has been widely blamed for Today's bad ratings over the past 12 months.

He has been in the press regularly for his personal life and the embarrassing leaking of a private conversation with his brother Peter where the pair gossiped about a colleague.

Fordham's comments come after Nine boss Hugh Marks publicly acknowledged Today and Karl were in a slump.

"Karl has had a tough year but I have every confidence that he can get back to what he is really good at and re-establish that connection with the audience," Marks said.

"If the audience sees him really working hard and treating them very seriously and delivering on what he can do well then he can re-establish that connection."

 

Just last week, Karl was forced to leave the Today Show early due to illness.
Just last week, Karl was forced to leave the Today Show early due to illness.

 

Hosting 2GB's afternoon slot, Fordham has consistently smashed his competition in the ratings this year.

Along with his 2GB stablemates Alan Jones and Ray Hadley, the three broadcasters have made the station the top dog in Sydney radio.

Fordham said that he was grateful for his loyal audience.

Related Items

ben fordham karl stefanovic today show

Top Stories

    Farewell Emily: a community stalwart remembered

    premium_icon Farewell Emily: a community stalwart remembered

    News LONG-time Lismore resident, Emily Betteridge, was remembered and mourned by her community and sister Mary after she passed away.

    New recycling facility to create up to 11 jobs

    premium_icon New recycling facility to create up to 11 jobs

    Careers Lismore set to hit recycling targets

    $45,000 to help create new market for Lismore

    premium_icon $45,000 to help create new market for Lismore

    News Project will result in large-scale art market to be held next year

    Lismore Council wins National Clean Energy Award

    Lismore Council wins National Clean Energy Award

    Council News LISMORE'S Floating Solar Farm wins national climate honour

    Local Partners