Troubled star Ben Cousins arrested again

BEN Cousins has been arrested again on drug charges, just months after being released from jail.

The Brownlow Medallist was taken into custody at a house in Canning Vale on Tuesday night, Perth Now reports.

Police will allege while in custody officers searched Cousins and found grams of methylamphetamine.

Cousins has been charged with possessing a prohibited drug, threatening to injure a person and breaching a violence restraining order and will appear in the Armadale Magistrate's Court today.

Cousins was released from jail in January after almost a year.

Cousins celebrates West Coast’s 2006 Premiership.

There have been concerns for Cousins in Perth for some time.

Cousins father Bryan did not wish to comment this morning.

"I can't talk right now," he said.

Cousins appeared at a local football club earlier this month with former Eagles players.

He was locked up for stalking his former partner Maylea Tinecheff, the mother of his two children.

He was offered a job at his former club West Coast as part of his parole conditions.

The role was a part-time position in the club's Community and Game Development department.

Eagles great Glen Jakovich said at the time Cousins had struggled to hold down a job after his career ended, but it was hoped the role at the footy club would signal a change of path.

"He's never had a full-time job," he said.

"He basically went from school straight into the West Coast Eagles as a promising rookie under the father-son (agreement) the Eagles had with the WAFL system.

"Post-2007 he's never really had a job - I know he's had a variety of roles. I think there was a few little jobs there in the last couple of years but he's struggled to hold them and hold them down and that's where the troubles have continued for him in the last three or four years."

But in May it was reported he had quit the job after just three months.