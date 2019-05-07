Ben Barba looks to offload Brisbane house

Ben Barba’s Brisbane property is up for sale.

DISGRACED ex-NRL player Ben Barba has put his Brisbane property on the market as he copes with life after league in his hometown of Mackay.

The four-bedroom, three bathroom Everton Park home was listed for sale on Realestate.com.au for offers more than $849,000.

Former NRL player Ben Barba arrives at Townsville Magistrates Court on public nuisance charges. Picture: Zak Simmonds

In February The Daily Mail reported Barba had begun working at a metal workshop in Mackay, a job that is understood to pay about $39,000 annually after losing his $300,000 contract, and last month the Mackay Daily Mercury reported Barba had code-jumped, signing on as a striker for the Rangers in the Mackay Premier Men's League.

Ben Barba’s contract with the NQ Cowboys was terminated following the Australia Day weekend incident. Picture: Zak Simmonds

The former footy star and Dally M Medallist was banned from all forms of rugby league after an incident involving his partner Ainslie Currie at Townsville Casino on Australia Day weekend. He was subsequently sacked from the North Queensland Cowboys.

One of the home’s living areas.

Barba bought the massive 1,131sq m property at Everton Park in 2013, and it was last listed for rent in 2015 for $750 per week.

The kitchen has stone benchtops.

According to property records, it is the only Queensland property listed in his name.

The listing describes the house as an "enormous entertainer's dream" which offers "an abundance of privacy, space and an idyllic position".

The bathroom is relatively modern.

The split-level house has stone benchtops and a four-burner gas cook top in the kitchen, and outdoors under the pergola is a deluxe stainless steel outdoor kitchen and barbecue.

Check out that outdoor kitchen.

There is airconditioning, a 5kW solar system, ducted vacuum, three water tanks, a triple carport with a workshop and an inground saltwater pool.

The pool is perfect for the warmer months.