Beloved toy store to close down after 65 years

TOY STORY: North Coast Hobby Centre Toyworld owner Joe Palmer with his mother Robyn Palmer have decided to close the doors on the well-known store run by three generations of Palmers.

TOY STORY: North Coast Hobby Centre Toyworld owner Joe Palmer with his mother Robyn Palmer have decided to close the doors on the well-known store run by three generations of Palmers. Marc Stapelberg

FOR 65 years the Palmer family has been bringing joy and smiles to the faces of Northern Rivers children.

However, as they say, all good things must come to an end.

North Coast Hobby Centre Toyworld owner Joe Palmer said the family was "saddened” to announce the long-time store was closing its doors.

"In the past two years since the flood, business has deteriorated and it has gotten harder and harder to stay open,” he said.

"It's gotten tougher and tougher to the point where we can't justify putting more money into a business that's not performing.”

Established in 1953, the little toyshop, known as North Coast Hobby Centre, was the beginning of a family business that would see three generations of the same family sell toys to the people of Lismore.

Joe's grandparents owned the North Coast Hobby Centre store before his parents, Robyn and Dallas, took over the shop from Dallas' parents in 1989.

In 1996 the couple bought the local Toyworld and combined the two stores, eventually leading to Joe taking over the business in 2012.

Joe said the decision to close the store had been a difficult one, and something he has not taken lightly.

"We've been struggling since the flood, and I wanted to see how Christmas went, and Christmas was fairly disappointing, so at that point it became pretty clear that there were no other choices,” he said.

Joe said one of the hardest parts of deciding to shut the business was the future of his "wonderful” employees.

The store employs three other staff members, including an employee who has worked for the business for more than 30 years under all three generations of the Palmer family.

"Our staff have been amazing and it's going to be sad to have to part ways,” Robyn said.

"They are incredibly dedicated, loyal and wonderful staff,” Joe agreed.

Joe said public reaction to the store's closure has been overwhelming.

"The overwhelming response so far has definitely been shock and disappointment and people say 'you have been here forever',” he said.

"It's pretty disappointing to have to close, but we've had 65 great years in town. Thank you to the people of Lismore for supporting the business for that long.”

The business is currently holding a closing down sale, and Joe said they were hoping to close by Easter, giving residents the chance to snatch up some fantastic toys and games.