The Henry Rous Hotel on the corner of River and Moon Sts, Ballina.
Business

Beloved pub to reopen under new management

JASMINE BURKE
by
21st Sep 2018 12:15 PM

POPULAR Ballina pub the Hotel Henry Rous will be reopen for business tomorrow under new management after being closed for cleaning since Wednesday.

The hotel is located on the corner of River and Moon Sts.

The Northern Star published online yesterday the pub had closed its doors, stating the owners' decision to leave was made with "a heavy heart".

But owner John Schlederer said the business had never been up for sale during the four years he had owned it.

He said the previous lease owners were not in a position to reapply for the lease, which he said was worth $700,000.

Mr Schlederer said the business itself was "worth in excess of $6 million".

"I have owned the Rous for four years and it has never been for sale since I bought it," he said.

"The pub was closed for two days for cleaning. We are cleaning the entire place.

"Eventually we are going to try replace the carpet."

He said the previous leaseholders "left with a heavy heart" and "rumours were spreading" the pub would not reopen.

"It will most definitely be opened tomorrow for business and it will be run under new management," he said.

"We are intending to replace some gaming machines, and clean the carpet and that's what we've been doing for the past 48 hours.

"The pub is trading and trading well, it has never intended to close.

"People are incredible how quickly they pick up on these things. I had customers come to me and offer $620,000 to buy the business after the story was published.

"It shows how quickly people jump on a mistake."

Lismore Northern Star

