Lismore Car Boot Markets have relocated to the Lismore Showgrounds.
Beloved market is heading ‘home’ in 2021

Aisling Brennan
18th Dec 2020 3:58 PM
THE Lismore Car Boot Market is heading back to its original home in 2021 after COVID-19 regulations forced it to relocate to the Showgrounds.

Posting to social media, the market committee said the beloved market will return to Lismore Square in January.

The market was forced to take a hiatus for a few months this year because of the pandemic.

But thankfully for many bargain hunters, it was able to temporarily operate at the Lismore Showground in September.

“Huge thanks to the Showground Trust Chair, John Gibson, and Secretary-Manager Mark Bailey, for their support and assistance,” the market’s social media post said.

“Thanks also to the ‘Booty Community’ for your support.

“Happy Christmas and we’ll see you in the New Year.”

The next market will be at the Lismore Square carpark on January 3 and again on January 17, which coincides with its 33rd anniversary since starting.

