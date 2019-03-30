Beloved Kyogle store closes its doors

TEARFUL FAREWELL: Long-time Kyogle resident Linda Macdade has given a final farewell to the community after announcing the shock closure of her beloved flooring and homewares store.

THERE was barely space to squeeze through the store.

While Kyogle has always been a bustling town, there was an increased hive of activity in Macdade's Boutique Homewares yesterday.

On Thursday night, owner Linda Macdade made the shock announcement March 29 would be the final day of trade for the store, and was offering an "everything must go” sale before doors closed.

After owning the store for nearly 15 years, she said she would have "loved” to keep the store running, but has been unwell and knew trying to run the store while undergoing treatment would be too difficult.

"It's not as simple as just trying to find someone to replace me,” she said.

"At the heart of it, I am the shop. I do everything. Flooring, carpets, homewares, electronics, I do the lot. Trying to get someone in to take over all of that, it would just be too much.”

Mrs Macdade said she has been overwhelmed with the community support since the announcement.

"I just want to thank everyone for their support over the years, including all the beautiful well wishes from customers and friends,” she said.

"I especially want to thank my wonderful staff Narelle Little and Nerida Anderson and all the staff I have had over the years.”

She said she would deeply miss the community, and said she has been humbled by the support she has received, especially following a devastating fire in 2012 which burned the business to the ground in its former location.

"I would like to express my gratitude for the support received over 14 years of operation, especially following the devastating fire,” she said.

Mrs Macdade, who settled in Kyogle 25 years ago and raised her family in the town, made the announcement on Kyogle (the friendly town) Facebook page yesterday, where she was flooded with support and well-wishes.

Suzanne Beck said "all the best in whatever adventure you have for the future Linda, it has been a privilege to know you” while Sheryl Nielsen said her "home won't ever be the same without your amazing treasure trove of decadent home decor”.

Alan Magnay said he was sorry to hear the news and "Kyogle will miss your fantastic store”, and Lisa Wimble agreed and said it was a "big loss” for the town.

Iris O'Neill said she would miss Linda "but everywhere we look there is something you delivered so we will think of you often”.

Tad Langley said she was "sort of family to us because we have something from your shop in every room of our house” while Ran Da said she has "been a blessing to our town”.

Mrs Macdade said, while the family has sold their property, she doesn't think she will be away from Kyogle for very long.

"I'm sure I will be back in 12 months or so,” she said.

"This is my home and I don't know think I'll be able to stay away.”