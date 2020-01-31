Beloved health food shop saved

ONE OF the last remaining health food shops in Lismore has been saved from the threat of liquidation.

Late last year, long-established health food shop Fundies Wholefood Market on Keen St shared the news its parent company ‒ the Natural Grocery Company ‒ had gone into voluntary administration.

The company took over the Lismore Fundies store about two-and-a-half years ago but has been under financial pressure, with some sister stores in Queensland and NSW forced to close down.

But yesterday The Natural Grocery Company, which trades under the Flannery's and Kunara banners, revealed it had emerged from administration.

Its creditors, including employees and suppliers, strongly supported the deed of company arrangement proposal presented by the directors.

The vast majority of creditors will be paid between 100c and 40c in the dollar and yesterday they voted to support the proposal.

The acceptance of the deed of company arrangement proposal means that the group has emerged from administration as a strong player in the market with 10 stores.

Balance Insolvency administrator Tim Cook said: "The restructure sees the majority of the business continuing to operate with most employees and suppliers retained which is the best outcome for all."

The restructure deal was put together by Quentin Olde of Ankura who has worked with the company and its directors to present a recapitalisation proposal to allow the business to operate as a specialist retailer of organics, wholefoods and vitamins.

"This is a great outcome for all stakeholders and reflects the underlying strength of the business and the increasing demand for healthy food products," Mr Olde said.

Fergus Collins will continue in the role as acting chief executive of The Natural Grocery Company.

"We are very grateful for the support of our suppliers and employees and believe the Natural Grocery Company will continue to be a strong player in the organics retail market," Mr Collins said.

Fundies Lismore Store Manager Drew Pilbeam thanked customers and the community for continuing to support the business.

"We're grateful for the wonderful community support we've received and we're pleased that's its business as usual," Mr Pilbeam said.