How beloved Lismore market has survived for 20 years

NEXT Tuesday, the Lismore Organic Market will celebrate the community that has helped it to grow over the past 20 years.

Some of the original stallholders will be at the Lismore Showgrounds for the milestone event, just as they have been every week for the past two decades.

Ali Scott was one of the first stallholders at the market, having served everything from coffee to cakes and pies, to samosas over the years.

"I call this my community service because I don't make much money, but I just love the community. I love the people and it makes me feel good."

Carol Boomsma, who has had her stall at the market for 16 years, said she initially planned on staying for just six weeks.

"I don't know where that six weeks went but here I am still, 16 years later," Ms Boomsma said.

"This market means a lot to me; this market is community and people that come down here that have been coming down for years.

Farmer market celebration: Get ready to celebrate 20 years of organic food at the markets.

"It's all about community. That's what keeps bringing me back here every week."

Singing Farmer Organic's Sara Tindley said next week's market is a must for anyone who hasn't been before.

"Next week's (going to) be huge," she said.