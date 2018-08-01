Beloved church farewelled after 138 years

FAREWELL: The Rous Mill community said goodbye to their beloved church in a service conducted by Alstonville's Rev Daniel Yang.

FAREWELL: The Rous Mill community said goodbye to their beloved church in a service conducted by Alstonville's Rev Daniel Yang. Picasa

IT HAS been the site of many happy and solemn events.

From the joy and happiness of weddings and baptisms, to being the place where the community has farewelled their loved ones, the Rous Mill Uniting Church has seen it all.

Last Sunday, the Rous Mill community gave their own farewell to the building which was an integral part of village life.

The parish were forced to make the difficult decision to sell the building due a number of reasons, including a decline in congregation and regulations placed on building by the council, which would be far too expensive to fulfil.

Due to the age of the historic building, it did not include any toilets, which meant that the building was no longer suitable to host public events.

The building went to auction last month, and it is believed to have been sold to a local man.

The beloved church has been of social and historical significance to the local community since the current church was constructed in 1904.

It is the oldest Uniting Church building still in its original state located in the Shire, and is believed to be the oldest example of Gothic style carpentry in the area.

Following a land grant in 1879, a Wesleyan Methodist church was built on the site in 1880, which then converted into a local Methodist church in 1904.

The congregation was strong, and services were held every Sunday morning and evening.

In 1922 a manse, or clergy's home, was constructed near the church, which served as a home for the church's resident minister.

In 1974, the Methodist church closed, with the final service attracting more than 100 people.

The manse was sold, and transported further down Rous Mill Road, where it still exists today.

From 1977, the present day Uniting church was formed by locals.

While the church had previously celebrated its final service in the building on Christmas Eve last year, Sunday's event celebrated the decommissioning of the building, and was well attended by members of the local community.

"Like many small villages, the church was a very strong focal point for the community," Rev. Bob Richardson said.

"It will be deeply missed."