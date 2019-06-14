Beloved bus company puts brakes on long-time business

MANY people have caught a ride on a Wallers Bus Company bus over the years but now the owner is putting the brakes on his business for the final time.

Graeme Waller, owner of Wallers Bus Company, shared on social media he has has sold his bus company, joking he was entering "semi retirement”.

"All the school runs have been sold to Buslines Northern Rivers,” Mr Waller wrote.

"All the charter buses have been sold or are in the process of being sold.

"Thank you to all our staff and loyal customers and students, we have enjoyed our time with all of you.

"Now for me, semi retirement.”

The announcement shocked many online users, but people thanked Mr Waller for his services over the years and wished him all the best.

"Thank you for your great service getting our kids to school and home and reuniting them with lost property,” Jennifer Parke wrote.

"All the best for the next stage.”

Linda De Milford said: "Thanks Graham and staff for getting all our kids to and from school over the years and keeping track of all the lost property”.

Meanwhile, Elowyn Paitson congratulated Mr Waller on his retirement.

"Thanks for getting our kids where they needed to be for all these years,” she said.